ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and Monica de la Cruz get sworn into office

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cWqE_0k6zM9Jj00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Congressional elected officials Rep. Vicente Gonzalez and Rep. Monica De La Cruz were sworn into office early Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Gonzalez, previously in office, shifted seats to a new district to the east within the Rio Grande Valley.

Meanwhile, De La Cruz is the first Latina Republican to represent the 15th Congressional District of Texas, also in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Since November, I have met with leaders from both parties and worked tirelessly to prepare our community and my team for this transition,” De La Cruz said in a statement. “It is an honor of a lifetime and profoundly humbling to be your congresswoman.”

President Biden addresses border security

Gonzalez was sworn in as a member of the 118th of Congress and returns to office on his fourth term as the new representative of the 34th Congressional District of Texas.

“I am honored and humbled to continue representing the people of South Texas in Washington, D.C.,” Gonzalez said in a release on Saturday. “I look forward to serving the 34 th Congressional District of Texas and continue our work to build a better community.”

The redistricted 34th Congressional District of Texas includes parts of eastern McAllen to Brownsville and South Padre Island, as well as north along of U.S. Highway 77 through Edcouch, Elsa, Raymondville and Kingsville.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Cruz criticizes Biden for not visiting McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, on Sunday suggested President Joe Biden should visit McAllen if he is serious about addressing border security. Cruz’s statement came ahead of Biden’s scheduled visit to El Paso on Sunday. “Finally, after 5.3 million illegal alien crossings with over a million who got away, […]
MCALLEN, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.

One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man racks up 12 charges during jealous rage

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man racked up 12 charges during a jealous rage, according to police. David Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of terroristic threat on a public servant, failure to identify, criminal mischief (a class A misdemeanor), two counts of assault F/V, terroristic threat F/V, terroristic […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Teen punches and pulls hair of person in wheelchair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability during an argument, police said. Evelyn Victoria Gonzalez, 17, was arrested Sunday and charged with injury to a disabled person, according to Brownville police, who alleged Gonzalez began to become disrespectful and vulgar toward a person in a wheelchair […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt. Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to an offense report […]
MCALLEN, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas releases photos building their own border wall

Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Documents detail why man accused of killing brother on Christmas

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement documents provided details after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a PVC pipe, authorities said. Luis Matilde Cruz was arrested on a charge of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexico nabs son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ before Biden visit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said […]
WASHINGTON STATE
ValleyCentral

One dead in major accident on Military Highway

UPDATE: This story was updated at 3 p.m. to confirm the death of one individual involved in the crash and again at 3:44 p.m. with the victims name. LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios left one dead, authorities say. Law enforcement […]
LOS INDIOS, TX
People

Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day

Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
CINCINNATI, OH
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy