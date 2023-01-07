ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Nevada’s most populous county goes bilingual on social media

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s most populous county is going bilingual on social media, with Clark County officials saying they hope new social media pages unveiled Friday will bridge the communication gap with Spanish-speaking residents.

“With this move, we hope to ensure that all of our residents are better equipped with the latest information about our services and programs — and to deepen engagement with our community,” County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said in a statement.

County officials also hope the Spanish-language pages will help them to better assess the needs of residents for everything from child welfare to services for older people.

Nevada has one of the largest Latino populations in the nation and in Clark County alone figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Hispanics make up nearly one-third of the population.

Clark County covers the southern tip of Nevada, including the city of Las Vegas.

