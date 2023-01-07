Read full article on original website
Judy Paolucci speaks on resigning as interim superintendent
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — After just two months on the job, former Interim North Kingstown Superintendent Judy Paolucci has called it quits. She formally resigned Monday night at a heated school committee meeting, which resulted in her walking out of the meeting altogether. "I felt like I had to...
Tiverton Public Schools SRO put on administrative leave
(WJAR) — Tiverton police confirmed to NBC 10 that an officer, serving as a school resource officer at the district, is on administrative leave with pay from the department. Tiverton Public Schools confirmed officer Jacob Rapoza is no longer employed by the district either. In a letter to families,...
Tiverton SRO fired after alleged reaction to students' prank
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The father of a Tiverton High School senior said several students decided to decorate the school resource officer’s office at the high school for the holidays. It was supposed to be a joke but the officer didn’t laugh. Students taped balloons, streamers, and...
Rhode Island Foundation awards $160k in emergency grants for food and heating costs
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded $160,000 in emergency grants to help families stay warm and fed during the winter, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. That money was divided between three nonprofits that help families with food, housing, and heating. "Nonprofits are dealing with record demand due...
DCYF investigates accusation against Barrington day care center
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families confirmed it is investigating an accusation against a local day care center. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to DCYF after receiving information that melatonin gummies were allegedly given to children at Kids Quarters in Barrington during nap time.
Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
Gov. Maura Healey visits UMass Dartmouth to discuss climate sustainability
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Maura Healey made her first visit as governor to the South Coast. She stopped by University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Tuesday morning for a discussion about their work with climate sustainability. “We’re about Massachusetts competing and we think this is an area where we can compete...
Attleboro mayoral candidates to participate in debate on Wednesday
(WJAR) — Candidates in Attleboro’s special mayoral election will participate in a debate Wednesday night at the newly opened Attleboro High School. The debate is sponsored by the Student Council of Attleboro High School and will be held at the Robert Bray auditorium at 6:30 p.m. The special...
RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
Healey to receive first winter and emergency preparedness briefing
(WJAR) — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will receive her first winter and emergency preparedness briefing on Wednesday. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency bunker in Framingham. The preparedness briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Later in the day, the Healey administration will...
Seekonk town administrator speaks on town repeatedly putting chiefs on leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk’s town administrator is responding to questions about the town’s repeated action of putting chiefs on leave. The I-Team first reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave. In a statement to the I-Team Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime wrote...
Joseph Polisena Jr. takes over as Johnston's mayor after his father
(WJAR) — After 16 years, Johnston has a new mayor. Outgoing Mayor Joe Polisena Sr. stepped down on Monday, after serving four terms. His own son, Mayor-elect Joseph Polisena Jr. was sworn in. Polisena Sr. said he hopes he'll be remembered for bringing strong economic growth to the town.
Police provide extra presence at Cranston High School West as threat is investigated
(WJAR) — There was an increased police presence at Cranston High School West on Monday as a threat made on social media was investigated, according to the school’s principal. On Monday afternoon, the Cranston Police Department announced it has arrested an 11-year-old juvenile responsible for the threat and...
Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter
(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday....
North Kingstown police investigate threat against school committee member
(WJAR) — North Kingstown police are investigating after a North Kingstown School Committee member says she received a threatening email. In a Facebook post on Monday, committee member Jennifer Lima said the email included a picture of a noose with the words, "It's coming." "I use my social media...
State announces opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is set to open on Jan. 23. The Transit Center will serve as a commuter rail and bus station, with both RIPTA and MBTA stopping at the station. “This new...
Police: Four children allegedly involved in Barrington day care incident
(WJAR) — Barrington police say no charges have been filed in the case of a day care worker allegedly giving kids melatonin. Police confirmed four kids under the age of 4-years-old were allegedly involved in the incident at Kids Quarters in Barrington. According to police, the owner is cooperating...
Police sift through garbage at Peabody facility in search for missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, Mass. (WJAR) — The search continues for Ana Walshe -- the Massachusetts mother of three young boys who has been missing for 10 days now. Investigators place her husband Brian Walshe at the center of it all. Detectives could be seen sifting through garbage at that facility in...
Boston surgeon arrested, Southwest Florida PD seek info on possible victims
Police in Southwest Florida are looking for possible victims of an orthopedic surgeon whose accused of inapprorpriate behavior towards patients in Boston.
Basement fire displaces 5 adults, 2 pets in Providence
(WJAR) — Firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a basement fire in Providence. The chief told NBC 10 News crews on the scene that they discovered a small fire in the basement of a home on Winsor Street. Crews found a man lying on the stairs....
