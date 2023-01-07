ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Judy Paolucci speaks on resigning as interim superintendent

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — After just two months on the job, former Interim North Kingstown Superintendent Judy Paolucci has called it quits. She formally resigned Monday night at a heated school committee meeting, which resulted in her walking out of the meeting altogether. "I felt like I had to...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Tiverton Public Schools SRO put on administrative leave

(WJAR) — Tiverton police confirmed to NBC 10 that an officer, serving as a school resource officer at the district, is on administrative leave with pay from the department. Tiverton Public Schools confirmed officer Jacob Rapoza is no longer employed by the district either. In a letter to families,...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Tiverton SRO fired after alleged reaction to students' prank

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The father of a Tiverton High School senior said several students decided to decorate the school resource officer’s office at the high school for the holidays. It was supposed to be a joke but the officer didn’t laugh. Students taped balloons, streamers, and...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

DCYF investigates accusation against Barrington day care center

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families confirmed it is investigating an accusation against a local day care center. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to DCYF after receiving information that melatonin gummies were allegedly given to children at Kids Quarters in Barrington during nap time.
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Gov. Maura Healey visits UMass Dartmouth to discuss climate sustainability

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Maura Healey made her first visit as governor to the South Coast. She stopped by University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Tuesday morning for a discussion about their work with climate sustainability. “We’re about Massachusetts competing and we think this is an area where we can compete...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro mayoral candidates to participate in debate on Wednesday

(WJAR) — Candidates in Attleboro’s special mayoral election will participate in a debate Wednesday night at the newly opened Attleboro High School. The debate is sponsored by the Student Council of Attleboro High School and will be held at the Robert Bray auditorium at 6:30 p.m. The special...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

RIPTA seeks developers for new transit hub in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working on a new transit center in downtown Providence. It will replace the Kennedy Plaza bus hub once it's done. Gov. Dan McKee's office announced on Wednesday a request for proposals to design a new bus hub on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Healey to receive first winter and emergency preparedness briefing

(WJAR) — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will receive her first winter and emergency preparedness briefing on Wednesday. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency bunker in Framingham. The preparedness briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Later in the day, the Healey administration will...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Seekonk town administrator speaks on town repeatedly putting chiefs on leave

(WJAR) — Seekonk’s town administrator is responding to questions about the town’s repeated action of putting chiefs on leave. The I-Team first reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave. In a statement to the I-Team Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime wrote...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Joseph Polisena Jr. takes over as Johnston's mayor after his father

(WJAR) — After 16 years, Johnston has a new mayor. Outgoing Mayor Joe Polisena Sr. stepped down on Monday, after serving four terms. His own son, Mayor-elect Joseph Polisena Jr. was sworn in. Polisena Sr. said he hopes he'll be remembered for bringing strong economic growth to the town.
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter

(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Basement fire displaces 5 adults, 2 pets in Providence

(WJAR) — Firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a basement fire in Providence. The chief told NBC 10 News crews on the scene that they discovered a small fire in the basement of a home on Winsor Street. Crews found a man lying on the stairs....
PROVIDENCE, RI

