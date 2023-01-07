Gary Dean “Red” Robertson, 66, of Beatrice, died at his home on January 6, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1956 at Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. He worked for Bell’s Enterprises, at the local elevator, Burlington Northern Railroad, and was a farm hand for many years. Gary was a member of the Beatrice Eagles Club and enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, bike riding, and Husker sports.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO