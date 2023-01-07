Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Johnson's 25 points lead Stanton past Sidney
SIDNEY, Iowa - It was a tight, back-and-forth affair through the first quarter, but Stanton flexed its muscles on the road to come away with a big 59-43 victory over Sidney behind a monster game from senior Marleigh Johnson. Johnson scored a game-high 25 points, 12 of which came in...
News Channel Nebraska
Higher seeds dominate boys MUDECAS quarterfinals, semifinals set
BEATRICE, NE — The teams that entered the MUDECAS Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday went undefeated on the day, although some were tested, setting up the semifinals for Thursday. Through the quarterfinal round, three of the four defending MUDECAS champions are still alive to repeat. The only champion from...
News Channel Nebraska
Rhule adds three assistants to Nebraska staff
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Head Football Coach Matt Rhule has completed the hiring of his first full-time Husker coaching staff with the announcement of the addition of three assistant coaches on Wednesday. Bob Wager will join the Nebraska staff as tight ends coach, Rob Dvoracek will coach the Husker linebackers...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police training mishap scatters MUDECAS tourney fans
BEATRICE – Fans were rousted from the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium on Monday during the annual MUDECAS basketball tournament. But it wasn’t due to the quality of play. It was pepper spray. Beatrice Police officers were doing training outside the city auditorium near the old bay doors to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Steve L. Borzekofski
Steve L. Borzekofski, 80, of Hebron formerly of Crete and Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Blue Valley Lutheran Home at Hebron. He was born August 1, 1942, at Beatrice to Paul and Helen Baumann Borzekofski. Steve was a fan of Buddy Holly. Survivors include his brother,...
News Channel Nebraska
Richard W. Kuenning
Richard Warren Kuenning, 78 was born to Warren and Dorothy (Lamb) Kuenning at Imperial Community Hospital, Imperial, NE on March 21, 1944. He lived a blessed life, passing to eternity on January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was baptized at the Wauneta Methodist Church and confirmed at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse, NE on March 30, 1958.
News Channel Nebraska
Adam J. Schoenbeck
Adam John Schoenbeck was born to Warren & Bonnie (Vacek) Schoenbeck on April 3rd 1979 in Lincoln, Ne. He went to be with the Lord on January 6th 2023 at the age of 43 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Adam attended kindergarten at Western Public Schools. He then...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Middle School using Tennessee model to help students catch up
BEATRICE – As schools around the nation try to make up ground in student learning lost as a result of the Covid pandemic, a middle school in southeast Nebraska is trying a focused approach. Beatrice Middle School is undertaking what it calls the student I-C-U program. Principal Andrew Haake...
News Channel Nebraska
Lula M. Carlson, 84, Nebr. City
Lula M. Carlson, age 84 of Nebraska City passed away on January 4, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Lula Mae Carlson was born on July 19, 1938 at rural Red Oak, IA; the daughter of Frederick William “Fred” and Beulah Elizabeth (Smith) Knittel. She attended school and graduated from Stennett Consolidated High School at Stennett, IA with the Class of 1956.
The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013
The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo. The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
kmaland.com
Ronnie Harless, 49, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Gary D. "Red" Robertson
Gary Dean “Red” Robertson, 66, of Beatrice, died at his home on January 6, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1956 at Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. He worked for Bell’s Enterprises, at the local elevator, Burlington Northern Railroad, and was a farm hand for many years. Gary was a member of the Beatrice Eagles Club and enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, bike riding, and Husker sports.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County
BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
kfornow.com
High Speed Chase Leads To 2 Accidents And Injuries
Wahoo, NE (December 6, 2023) On Friday night at approximately 10:00pm a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and headed east at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Parking spot disagreement leads to standoff in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A standoff occurred in Lincoln after a man reportedly pulled out a handgun on a woman during a disagreement about a parking spot. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to to the 900 block of Washington St. around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported threats complaint.
fox42kptm.com
Missing Iowa girl found in Missouri, investigation still in progress
RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa (FOX42KPTM) - A young girl who disappeared last week in a southwest Iowa county less than two hours east of Nebraska City has now been found. Law enforcement had been looking for three-year-old Fallon Wells. She was first reported missing December 30th. Fallon is now with Human...
News Channel Nebraska
Water rights advocates oppose Auburn's latest move to protect Little Nemaha River
AUBURN – Two dozen water rights advocates crowded Auburn’s city council meeting Monday in opposition to proposed changes in the wellhead protection ordinance. The changes would require proposed water users to obtain a permit from the city’s Board of Public Works before applying to the state Department of Natural Resources for irrigation or manufacturing uses.
News Channel Nebraska
Fall City expects new buses to arrive next week
FALLS CITY - Superintendent Tim Heckenlively updated the school board on its transportation fleet at Monday’s meeting. The school district has received federal funds to replace two older school buses. Additional funding from the 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act will also support the purchase of the 54-passenger route buses.
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
Comments / 0