ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

No. 19 Baylor Bears vs. Kansas State: Preview & How to Watch

By Denton Ramsey
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dB9dW_0k6zLh5H00

Baylor Bears men’s basketball team set to host Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday evening at the Ferrell Center

The No. 19 Baylor men’s basketball team aims to bounce back in Big 12 play when coach Scott Drew and the Bears host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Saturday’s showdown between the Bears and Wildcats is slated to tip off at 5 p.m. Central Time at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas and will air nationally on ESPN-Plus.

The matchup will also be a homecoming for first-year head coach Jerome Tang at the helm of the Wildcats basketball program.

Tang was an assistant under Drew at Baylor from 2003-2022 prior to being named the Kansas State men’s basketball coach in March of 2022.

Baylor (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) is 3-2 in its last five games but has dropped the last two, both in conference play, in a lopsided loss at Iowa State on Dec. 31 and a heartbreaking one-point defeat to TCU on Jan. 4.

Kansas State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), meanwhile, is 5-0 in its last five games and is undefeated in conference play, defeating West Virginia in overtime on Dec. 31 before knocking off No. 6 Texas on the road, 116-103, on Jan. 3.

Current team leaders for the Bears include Keyonte George in scoring (16.4 points per game), Flo Thamba in rebounds (5.1 per game) and Adam Flagler in assists (5.1 per game).

Wildcats team leaders include Keyontae Johnson in scoring (18.4 points per game) and rebounds (6.9 per game) and Markquis Nowell in assists (8.5 per game).

Game Information: Baylor Bears vs. Kansas State Wildcats.

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Ferrell Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook : Baylor -7

Moneyline: Baylor -333, Kansas State +220

Over/Under: 146.5/145.5

TV/Streaming: ESPN-Plus

Radio: 1660 AM & 92.3 FM in Central Texas and the Varsity Network App.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Baylor Bears News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi

COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
COPELAND, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56

An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning. According to the Topeka Police Department, the call came in at 3:50 Tuesday morning where a suspect robbed the Cenex in the 1900 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard. The suspect fled on foot and no arrest has been made. No injuries were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Arrests lead to discovery of another Manhattan kidnapping

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two men already facing kidnapping and assault charges, among others, have received additional charges after an investigation unveils another incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department previously announced Joseph Varvel and Zane Thomas were arrested for an aggravated kidnapping on Jan. 2. Upon further investigation, police discovered another crime involving the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Ogden man found dead in Junction City, ruled as homicide

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old was found dead in Junction City on Friday. Cadin Sanner, the Public Information Officer for the Junction City Police Department, said that Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden, was found dead at 1:17 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fort Ave. in Junction City. The investigation into Simon’s death has […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
1K+
Followers
772
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy