No. 19 Baylor Bears vs. Kansas State: Preview & How to Watch

Baylor Bears men’s basketball team set to host Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday evening at the Ferrell Center

The No. 19 Baylor men’s basketball team aims to bounce back in Big 12 play when coach Scott Drew and the Bears host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Saturday’s showdown between the Bears and Wildcats is slated to tip off at 5 p.m. Central Time at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas and will air nationally on ESPN-Plus.

The matchup will also be a homecoming for first-year head coach Jerome Tang at the helm of the Wildcats basketball program.

Tang was an assistant under Drew at Baylor from 2003-2022 prior to being named the Kansas State men’s basketball coach in March of 2022.

Baylor (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) is 3-2 in its last five games but has dropped the last two, both in conference play, in a lopsided loss at Iowa State on Dec. 31 and a heartbreaking one-point defeat to TCU on Jan. 4.

Kansas State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), meanwhile, is 5-0 in its last five games and is undefeated in conference play, defeating West Virginia in overtime on Dec. 31 before knocking off No. 6 Texas on the road, 116-103, on Jan. 3.

Current team leaders for the Bears include Keyonte George in scoring (16.4 points per game), Flo Thamba in rebounds (5.1 per game) and Adam Flagler in assists (5.1 per game).

Wildcats team leaders include Keyontae Johnson in scoring (18.4 points per game) and rebounds (6.9 per game) and Markquis Nowell in assists (8.5 per game).

Game Information: Baylor Bears vs. Kansas State Wildcats.

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Ferrell Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook : Baylor -7

Moneyline: Baylor -333, Kansas State +220

Over/Under: 146.5/145.5

TV/Streaming: ESPN-Plus

Radio: 1660 AM & 92.3 FM in Central Texas and the Varsity Network App.

