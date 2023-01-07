Read full article on original website
WKRC
Crews pull car from Little Miami River
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A car was spotted in the Little Miami River Wednesday morning and sheriff's deputies weren't sure if anyone was inside. Crews shut down OH 350 in both directions over the river, near the Morgan Canoe Livery at about 8 a.m. Crews were able to fish...
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
WKRC
Tips to clearing kitchen clutter from Organize 365
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For most families, the kitchen is the heart of a home. But let's be honest, most of us have a clutter problem in our kitchens. Organizational expert and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff talks about how to organize your kitchen space.
WKRC
Local Safe Haven Baby Box forced to close due to vague Ohio Law
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - On Tuesday two Safe Haven Baby Boxes shut down in Ohio. One of them is in Union Township, Clermont County. Providers say these boxes are a safety net for moms who see no other options to safely surrender their newborns. "I'm not shocked because the...
WKRC
1 flown to the hospital after Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager was flown to the hospital after a crash in Brown County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road in Franklin Township at about 7:15 a.m. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and the teen...
WKRC
Woman drives off hillside while reportedly fleeing police in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is in jail after allegedly driving her car off a Newport hillside while fleeing police. Danielle Young, 19, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and reckless driving. Police were called to Newport Racing and Gaming around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a...
WKRC
Local medical facility offering free screenings for common sleep condition
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman says getting help for a common health condition helped her sleep better and lose weight. If one of your goals this new year is to improve your sleep, there are free screenings this week that might help you rest a little easier.
WKRC
Police: Stolen car with several people inside led police on chase through NKY
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - Multiple suspects are in custody after a police chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday. It all started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound 75/71 near the 187 exit – which is on the Ft. Mitchell/Ft. Wright line. Dispatchers say there were several people in a stolen...
WKRC
Mt. Auburn man shot through sliding glass door of his home
MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Mount Auburn. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Paris Street. Police said a man was shot in the rear end through a sliding glass door at his residence. No details were given on...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati officials to make announcement about Hartwell apartment complex issues
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents living in a troubled local apartment complex will learn what the city plans to do to help. Tuesday morning, city officials will make an announcement about ongoing maintenance problems at the Williamsburg Apartments. The complex has been the target of several Local 12 investigations. Residents...
WKRC
Stolen AirPods help track down suspected credit card thief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's office says stolen AirPods helped deputies track down a suspected credit card thief. Deputies say Antonio Weathers stole four credit cards and a pair of Apple AirPods. Investigators tell us the owner of those AirPods was able to use a tracking feature to...
WKRC
Cincinnati sues owners of Williamsburg Apartment complex over ongoing code violations
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The city of Cincinnati Tuesday sued the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell, citing numerous unresolved code violations and a major dispute over a broken water main into the complex. Local 12 has been reporting on the problems at the 1,000-unit complex since November. That...
WKRC
Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the states police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test. No test means no credit for hundreds of hours of training and thousands of dollars spent.
WKRC
'A quiet, calm and kind soul': Cincinnati woman turns 100
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman born and raised in the Cincinnati area turned 100 years old on Wednesday, ahead of a big birthday bash on Saturday. Dorothy Oberschmidt grew up in the East End as the youngest of nine kids, and lived through the Great Depression and the Great Flood of 1937.
WKRC
Couple returns to Tri-State to open bakery
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Two former school teachers start new careers and open a bakery in their hometown of Lawrenceburg. Garrett and Tracy Uhlman opened Sweet Beard Bakehouse on Walnut Street Monday. The couple decided several months ago to leave education, move back to the Tri-State from Indianapolis and open...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
WKRC
Jury convicts man involved in shootout with Middletown police officers
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man was found guilty Monday of getting into a shootout with Middletown police officers. On Aug. 31, officers tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard in Fairfield Township. He drove off, leading them on a 22-minute chase. Officers deployed stop sticks on Mason-Montgomery Road.
WKRC
Vandals strike again at Devou Park disc golf course
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new disc golf course at Devou Park has been vandalized for the second time in three months. Now, there is a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The vandals struck overnight late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. According to the Devou...
WKRC
Suspect in Butler County shooting faces additional charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The suspect in a shooting in Fairfield faces new charges Wednesday. The Butler County grand jury indicted Oscar Torres-Ramos on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He's accused of shooting a man in November at the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive. Police say the...
