Hamilton County, OH

WKRC

Crews pull car from Little Miami River

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A car was spotted in the Little Miami River Wednesday morning and sheriff's deputies weren't sure if anyone was inside. Crews shut down OH 350 in both directions over the river, near the Morgan Canoe Livery at about 8 a.m. Crews were able to fish...
XENIA, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Tips to clearing kitchen clutter from Organize 365

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For most families, the kitchen is the heart of a home. But let's be honest, most of us have a clutter problem in our kitchens. Organizational expert and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff talks about how to organize your kitchen space.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 flown to the hospital after Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager was flown to the hospital after a crash in Brown County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road in Franklin Township at about 7:15 a.m. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and the teen...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Woman drives off hillside while reportedly fleeing police in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is in jail after allegedly driving her car off a Newport hillside while fleeing police. Danielle Young, 19, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and reckless driving. Police were called to Newport Racing and Gaming around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Mt. Auburn man shot through sliding glass door of his home

MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Mount Auburn. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Paris Street. Police said a man was shot in the rear end through a sliding glass door at his residence. No details were given on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Stolen AirPods help track down suspected credit card thief

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's office says stolen AirPods helped deputies track down a suspected credit card thief. Deputies say Antonio Weathers stole four credit cards and a pair of Apple AirPods. Investigators tell us the owner of those AirPods was able to use a tracking feature to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam

LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the states police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test. No test means no credit for hundreds of hours of training and thousands of dollars spent.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

'A quiet, calm and kind soul': Cincinnati woman turns 100

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman born and raised in the Cincinnati area turned 100 years old on Wednesday, ahead of a big birthday bash on Saturday. Dorothy Oberschmidt grew up in the East End as the youngest of nine kids, and lived through the Great Depression and the Great Flood of 1937.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Couple returns to Tri-State to open bakery

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Two former school teachers start new careers and open a bakery in their hometown of Lawrenceburg. Garrett and Tracy Uhlman opened Sweet Beard Bakehouse on Walnut Street Monday. The couple decided several months ago to leave education, move back to the Tri-State from Indianapolis and open...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Jury convicts man involved in shootout with Middletown police officers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man was found guilty Monday of getting into a shootout with Middletown police officers. On Aug. 31, officers tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard in Fairfield Township. He drove off, leading them on a 22-minute chase. Officers deployed stop sticks on Mason-Montgomery Road.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Vandals strike again at Devou Park disc golf course

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new disc golf course at Devou Park has been vandalized for the second time in three months. Now, there is a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The vandals struck overnight late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. According to the Devou...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Suspect in Butler County shooting faces additional charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The suspect in a shooting in Fairfield faces new charges Wednesday. The Butler County grand jury indicted Oscar Torres-Ramos on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He's accused of shooting a man in November at the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive. Police say the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

