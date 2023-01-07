ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

White surpasses 1,000-point mark, leads Wausau West girls basketball past D.C. Everest

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago

WAUSAU – Lexi White scored 23 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Wausau West girls basketball team earned a 68-46 victory over D.C. Everest on Friday night at West High School.

Kelly Kray and Molly Anderson each added 16 points for the Warriors, who are now 7-5 overall and 3-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

The Warriors dominated early, racing out to a 39-21 lead by halftime and held on from there.

Braelyn Beiler had 19 points for D.C. Everest (1-13, 1-4 WVC).

Wausau West will play at Wausau East on Tuesday as part of a boys-girls doubleheader. The boys game starts at 6 p.m. with the girls game to follow. D.C. Everest’s next game is at Merrill on Friday, Jan. 13.

Warriors 68, Evergreens 46

D.C. Everest 21 25 – 46

Wausau West 39 29 – 68

D.C. EVEREST (46):

Kelsey Woolley 1 0-0 2, Katie Schulz 3 0-3 7, Kirsten Hall 4 0-0 11, Braelyn Beiler 7 2-2 19, Grace Sandquist 2 3-5 7, Tracey Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Brianna Cook 0 0-0 0, Brianna Rutta 0 0-0 0, Megan Zemke 0 0-0 0. FG: 17. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 7 (Beiler 3, Hall 3, Schulz 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-13, 1-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (68): Emma Morehead 2 0-0 5, Kelly Kray 6 4-5 16, Brooke Schaefer 0 0-1 0, Alya Christensen 0 0-0 0, Paige Anderson 1 0-1 2, Harper Mead 3 0-2 6, Lexi White 9 5-5 23, Molly Anderson 7 2-2 16. FG: 28. FT: 11-16. 3-pointers: 1 (Morehead 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Christensen. Record: 7-5, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Wausau, WI
