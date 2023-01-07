Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin “making continued progress”
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Buffalo Bills gave an update on social media regarding the health status of Bills player Damar Hamlin.Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills said in a post on social medi a Saturday afternoon that the University of Cincinnati Medical Center is saying Hamlin is “making continued progress”, but is still in critical condition.
Hamlin is reportedly breathing on his own and his neurological function is “excellent”.Terminal Tower lit up in Bills’ colors for Hamlin
Damar collapsed during the football game at Paycor Stadium on Monday, Jan. 2, when the Buffalo Bills were playing the Cincinnati Bengals.
