Ohio State

Buffalo Bills' Hamlin "making continued progress"

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Buffalo Bills gave an update on social media regarding the health status of Bills player Damar Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills said in a post on social medi a Saturday afternoon that the University of Cincinnati Medical Center is saying Hamlin is "making continued progress", but is still in critical condition.

Hamlin is reportedly breathing on his own and his neurological function is "excellent".

Terminal Tower lit up in Bills' colors for Hamlin

Damar collapsed during the football game at Paycor Stadium on Monday, Jan. 2, when the Buffalo Bills were playing the Cincinnati Bengals.

Related
WDTN

Damar Hamlin continues recovery at Buffalo General, Gates Vascular

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — UC Health officials said Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from UC Medical Center on Monday morning and flew back to Buffalo, where he will continue to recover at Buffalo General Medical Center and Gates Vasuclar Institute. In an update provided by Kaleida Health on Tuesday,...
BUFFALO, NY
WDTN

Patrick Mahomes Adds NWSL's Current to Ownership Portfolio

The Chiefs quarterback will now have equity in a third Kansas City franchise. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the team announced Tuesday, making the former MVP the first NFL player to have equity in an NWSL franchise. Mahomes will join an...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDTN

Bills' Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed

(WJW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week. A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption,...
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it's got a special surprise. Arnold's Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that "a certain famous rabbit's employers" had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Ohio house where baby died from fentanyl gets boarded up by city

The latest news and previous stories on criminal activity at or near 70 South Harris Avenue can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west-side Columbus home with a history of drug-related complaints, violence and death has been shut down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced today that the City […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo to continue recovery one week after cardiac arrest

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. Monday, UC Health's Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts spoke at a media briefing to deliver the good news. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
BUFFALO, NY
WDTN

2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID'd

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

