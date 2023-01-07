Read full article on original website
Packers’ Quay Walker apologizes for shoving Lions physician
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized after the second ejection of his rookie season and said he has spoken directly to the Detroit Lions physician he shoved during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Walker issued an apology via Twitter and...
Damar Hamlin continues recovery at Buffalo General, Gates Vascular
Today marks one week since Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while on the field with the Bills in their game against the Bengals
Bills’ Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center and is heading home, the team announced on Wednesday.
Damar Hamlin set ‘every alarm off in the ICU’ celebrating Buffalo Bills kickoff return
"That was for you 3!" Nyheim Hines tweeted to Damar Hamlin after the Bills game.
NFL NextGen Stats turns focus to special teams returns
Returning a kick or punt for a touchdown has never been rarer in the NFL with one coming on average every 30 games. So when there’s a moment like there was Sunday when Nyheim Hines electrified the crowd in Buffalo with not one but two kickoff return scores in the same game, figuring out how it happened becomes a key question.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Heat still believing a 2nd-half run is possible this season
MIAMI (AP) — The starting lineup changes almost daily. The leading scorer has various aches and pains, the leading rebounder has a bad wrist, the assist leader is dealing with knee soreness and the team’s 3-point record-holder is wearing a cast on his shooting hand. Plus, almost every...
Detroit Lions miss playoffs, but head into offseason with optimism
They still had a point to prove. The opportunity to end the postseason hopes of a longtime nemesis provided even more incentive.
