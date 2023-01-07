Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) was not seen practicing on Wednesday. Mostert broke his thumb in the Dolphins' regular-season finale and is uncertain for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable. Skylar Thompson is expected to start for the Dolphins in Buffalo, so Mike McDaniel will likely try to run the ball as much as possible.

9 HOURS AGO