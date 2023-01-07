Read full article on original website
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Pushes Cameraman Out of the Way in the Tunnel After Sunday Night Football Loss
The Green Bay Packers were not happy after last night’s game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t appear to like the cameraman in the tunnel after the loss to Detroit. Sometimes after games, these players just aren’t ready to talk or be seen. But was this too far?. For Aaron...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) optimism dwindling for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's wild-card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, reports Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. What It Means:. Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that Jackson had a "strong chance" of returning for the Wild Card...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) available for Pistons' Wednesday matchup
Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Livers will make his return after the Pistons' forward missed extended time with left shoulder soreness. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Livers to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Livers' Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for Wild Card
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out for the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa still hasn't been cleared for football activities and will remain out for a third straight game. McDaniel said the Dolphins are preparing for Skylar Thompson to start in Buffalo on Sunday. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be tough sells in the Wild Card Round with Thompson under center.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Kenneth Walker (ankle) DNP on Wednesday
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. After Walker was listed as an estimated full participant in Tuesday's walk-through, Seattle's rookie running back was unable to practice during Wednesday's session. In a matchup against a San Francisco's defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect DeeJay Dallas to see more touches if Walker is inactive.
numberfire.com
Max Christie making first NBA start for Lakers Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers will start Max Christie in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Christie will make his first start as a pro in Monday's game against the Nuggets as LeBron James (ankle) takes the evening off. Christie has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Stephen Curry (shoulder) on Tuesday, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Curry will start at point guard after he was forced to sit 11 games with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked fourth (43.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, our models project Curry to score 43.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) was a limited participant on Wednesday. After sitting out Baltimore's regular season finale with shoulder and wrist injuries, Huntley was listed as a limited participant despite reports stating the Ravens' quarterback did not throw on Wednesday. Expect Anthony Brown to start under center versus a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 14.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Huntley and Lamar Jackson are ruled out.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Dyson Daniels for inactive Herbert Jones (back) on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Daniels will start at shooting guard after Herbert Jones was held out a lower back contusion. In a matchup against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Daniels to score 22.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert breaks thumb
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in Sunday's 11-6 victory over the New York Jets. Mostert left in the second half of Sunday's win and he's now uncertain for the Dolphins' Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Lakers list Troy Brown (quad) as probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is listed as probable for Thursday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. After a three game absence with a left quad strain, Brown Jr. is expected to suit up on Thursday. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Brown Jr. to score 18.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown (thumb) active for Nuggets on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown (thumb) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Brown will be available off the bench after Denver's guard was given a probable designation. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Brown's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (back) expected to practice for Chargers this week
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams' MRI revealed a back contusion, per head coach Brandon Staley. Williams suffered a minor back injury in the Chargers' regular-season finale, but Staley expects him to practice at some point before Saturday's wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to exiting in the second quarter on Sunday, Williams caught 4 passes (5 targets) for 32 yards.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones playing in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Jones will come off the bench after Ja Morant was picked as Wednesday's starting point guard. In 18.3 projected minutes, our models project Jones to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Jones' Wednesday projection includes 8.3...
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (thumb) inactive at Dolphins practice Wednesday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) was not seen practicing on Wednesday. Mostert broke his thumb in the Dolphins' regular-season finale and is uncertain for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable. Skylar Thompson is expected to start for the Dolphins in Buffalo, so Mike McDaniel will likely try to run the ball as much as possible.
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Aaron Holiday for inactive Trae Young (illness) on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Holiday will make his fourth start this season after Trae Young was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Bucks team ranked seventh (44.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, our models project Holiday to score 20.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson starting for injured Daniel Gafford (ankle) on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Gibson will make the start versus his former team after Daniel Gafford was ruled out with an ankle injury. In a matchup against a Bulls' unit ranked sixth in FanDuel points (49.7) allowed per game to centers this season, our models project Gibson to score 17.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Myles Turner scratched on Wednesday, James Johnson to start
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the New York Knicks. Turner will not be available after he was scratched before tip. Expect James Johnson to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 63.0 minutes with Turner off the floor, Johnson...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert expected to undergo thumb surgery Monday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is expected to undergo thumb surgery on Monday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Mostert is dealing with a significant break in his thumb after exiting the regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Despite the description, McDaniel indicated that Mostert could still suit up for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable.
