South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax
(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered […]
wnax.com
Democratic Reaction to the “State of the State” speech
South Dakota legislators will now take the recommendations from Governor Kristi Noem’s “State of the State” speech and work them into bills and floor debate. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says he agrees with much of what the Governor proposed…. Nesiba says there...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem focuses on ‘thriving’ economy, tax cuts in State of the State
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem started the 2023 State of the State with a clear message: South Dakota is thriving. Noem’s speech kicked off the 2023 legislative session and set the tone for her office’s priorities as lawmakers gather over the next three months to work on legislation. Those priorities included growing the state’s economy, protecting South Dakota, and the country, from foreign influence, and building stronger families.
hubcityradio.com
Democrats respond the Governor Noem’s State of the State Address
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- South Dakota Democratic leaders issued the following statements in response to Governor Noem’s 2023 State of the State Address:. SDDP Chair Randy Seiler: “Even though Governor Noem was just re-elected to serve the people of South Dakota, it seems she already has her eye on the next job, and her State of the State address reflected that. South Dakota needs a governor focused on serving South Dakota, not generating national attention and controversy to boost a presidential run.”
newscenter1.tv
Governor Kristi Noem announces bill for universal recognition of occupational licenses
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
KELOLAND TV
SD lawmakers react to Noem’s pro-family push
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem officially launched her second-term agenda with a State of the State address Tuesday that could be described as family-friendly, as she called on lawmakers to eliminate the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries and to support many more state government incentives for adoption, foster care, pregnancies and family leave.
KELOLAND TV
Governor wants to spend $40 million to address childcare
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Finding adequate child care in South Dakota is a big issue facing a lot of families. During her State of the State address Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem talked about changing the state’s rules and regulations and earmarking millions of dollars to help improve child care in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Robbery suspect in court; Noem’s 2023 State of State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem started the 2023 State of the State with a clear message: South Dakota is thriving. According to...
wnax.com
SD Legislators Face Major Prison Costs
South Dakota legislators will have to decide on a number of big ticket spending issues this year. Senator Jim Bolin of Canton says they have to make progress on a new prison….. Bolin says the cost will fall on the taxpayers…. Bolin was part of a summer study committee...
KELOLAND TV
Lawmakers hear BFM economic, Medicaid expansion forecasts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The economic outlook for consumer spending in South Dakota will slow down but remain positive, the state’s Bureau of Finance and Management told state lawmakers during the first public meeting of the Joint Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday. Lawmakers on the 18-member committee received...
KELOLAND TV
Medical marijuana ban sought for some women
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. “To protect children,” Representative Fred Deutsch, a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
drgnews.com
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley elected chairman of National Attorney General Alliance
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the National Attorney General Alliance (AGA). Jackley, who was sworn in as Attorney General Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023), will serve a one-year term that began Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). He said the chairmanship allows him to work with an organization dedicated to helping attorneys general address common issues.
KELOLAND TV
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
KELOLAND TV
Program helping families access affordable internet in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2021, the Federal Communications Commission launched the Affordable Connectivity Program to help American families access affordable broadband. Two years later enrollment numbers remain low across the country, including in South Dakota. “The enrollment rate for South Dakota is 11-percent,” South Dakota Voices for...
kotatv.com
Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters
PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
