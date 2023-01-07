Read full article on original website
Baby parrot stolen in Burlington County; police searching for exotic bird and thieves
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - Police say a pair of thieves have been targeting pet stores in Burlington County, and their latest victim was a baby parrot!. The baby bird, a Pineapple Green Cheek Conure, was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Delran. Surveillance video captured the moment one suspect...
State police: Deadly barn fire claims life of one person in Salem County
SALEM COUNTY, N.J. - One person is dead after a blaze broke out inside a barn overnight in Salem County. Fire crews responded to the fire on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road around 12:30 a.m. MORE HEADLINES:. New Jersey State Police later said 39-year-old Andres Gutierrez was found dead in a bedroom. Another...
Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera. Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28. Moments later, he can be seen running down the...
Philadelphia man turns himself in after 21-year-old shot to death in Woodbury home, officials say
WOODBURY, N.J. - An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old man in South Jersey last week, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Tyler McKinney, 22, was wanted by police after a man was found shot to death inside a home on Franklin and Wallace streets on January 4.
Officials: Man, woman critical after being rescued from house fire in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been rushed to a local hospital after being pulled from a fire that broke out in Kensington Monday morning. Fire crews found the man and woman in a seond-floor bedroom on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue around 7 a.m. Officials say the victim's...
Weather Authority: Sunshine and seasonable chill expected Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday is set to be a seasonably chilly day with sunshine across the Delaware Valley. The city's high will reach about 46, which FOX 29's Kathy Orr says is about five degrees higher than average for this time of year. Some clouds will interfere with Tuesday's predicted sunshine.
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
Police: Triple shooting leaves 2 men, one teen injured in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men and one teenager injured in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Police say they responded to the intersection of 60th and Catherine streets for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three gunshot victims. The...
Police: Boy, 12, struck by gunfire taken to CHOP by his own mom
PHILADELPHIA - Another violent evening in Philadelphia left one mother needing emergency care for her son. Police say a 12-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head after a shooting on the 5200 block of Parkside Avenue. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his mother Tuesday...
Police: Teenager shot one block away from his home in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Just before 7 p.m., 39th District police officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 15th and Eerie streets, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. Upon...
Man accused of killing Philly Parks and Rec worker in court for preliminary hearing
CENTER CITY - One of the men accused of killing a Philadelphia Parks and Rec worker was in court Wednesday. Family members of the victim, Tiffany Fletcher, packed a courtroom Wednesday for the preliminary hearing against 15-year-old Makie Jones who, along with 17-yar-old Malik Fleger, is accused of killing Fletcher in a shootout in West Philadelphia on September 9th.
Fairhill shooting leaves man, 20, critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Fairhill on Wednesday. Police say at 7:22 p.m., they received a call about a shooting on the 3300 block of North Front Street. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 20-year-old man with two gunshot wounds,...
Weather Authority: Sunny Wednesday will turn to clouds ahead of another rainy Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - Soak in today's dry weather, because its about to get much soggier!. The sun will turn to clouds on Wednesday as chilly morning temperatures make their way to a high of just 45 degrees. However, wind chill could make it feel like the 30s!. Temperatures will reach the...
Police: Over 50 shots fired in deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people are dead and another was hurt in a Philadelphia quadruple shooting where at least 50 shots were fired. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Rowland and Guilford streets just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief...
Police: 3 masked men sought for carjacking man by gunpoint outside Wingstop in Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects in connection to an armed carjacking earlier this month in Philadelphia's Nicetown section. A 27-year-old man was robbed and carjacked while double-parked in front of Wingstop on Roberts Avenue on January 2. Video showed three masked men...
Philadelphia Housing Authority to open wait list for first time in over a decade
The city was able to reopen the waiting list after it helped about 55,000 eligible people find affordable housing over the last twelve years. It will open for a two-week period beginning on Jan. 23 through Feb. 5 and applicants must apply online.
Four suspects in Roxborough High School shooting appear in court on murder charges
PHILADELPHIA - Four suspects charged in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday as prosecutors poured over evidence that lead to their arrests. Troy Fletcher, 15, Yaaseen Bivins, 21, Zyhied Jones, 17 and 16-year-old Saleem Miller each face murder charges in the Sept. 27 shooting...
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart donating $7M to help students in Philadelphia schools
PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season may be over, but the season of giving is continuing for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart. The trio announced their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia would donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year.
