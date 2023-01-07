ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

fox29.com

Weather Authority: Sunshine and seasonable chill expected Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday is set to be a seasonably chilly day with sunshine across the Delaware Valley. The city's high will reach about 46, which FOX 29's Kathy Orr says is about five degrees higher than average for this time of year. Some clouds will interfere with Tuesday's predicted sunshine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Triple shooting leaves 2 men, one teen injured in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men and one teenager injured in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Police say they responded to the intersection of 60th and Catherine streets for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three gunshot victims. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Boy, 12, struck by gunfire taken to CHOP by his own mom

PHILADELPHIA - Another violent evening in Philadelphia left one mother needing emergency care for her son. Police say a 12-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head after a shooting on the 5200 block of Parkside Avenue. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his mother Tuesday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man accused of killing Philly Parks and Rec worker in court for preliminary hearing

CENTER CITY - One of the men accused of killing a Philadelphia Parks and Rec worker was in court Wednesday. Family members of the victim, Tiffany Fletcher, packed a courtroom Wednesday for the preliminary hearing against 15-year-old Makie Jones who, along with 17-yar-old Malik Fleger, is accused of killing Fletcher in a shootout in West Philadelphia on September 9th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Fairhill shooting leaves man, 20, critically injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Fairhill on Wednesday. Police say at 7:22 p.m., they received a call about a shooting on the 3300 block of North Front Street. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 20-year-old man with two gunshot wounds,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Over 50 shots fired in deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people are dead and another was hurt in a Philadelphia quadruple shooting where at least 50 shots were fired. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Rowland and Guilford streets just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart donating $7M to help students in Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season may be over, but the season of giving is continuing for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart. The trio announced their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia would donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

