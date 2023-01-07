ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

HS girls’ basketball: Kayla Villamagna leads Moore Catholic to narrow 62-55 win over Notre Dame Academy (photos)

In a game that’s back-and-forth, one spark can change it all. For Moore Catholic, that spark came in a closely contested game against host Notre Dame Academy on Tuesday at the College of Staten Island. Entering the final quarter down by three, the Mavericks exploded for a 22-point quarter en route to a 62-55 CHSAA victory over the Gators. The visitors, in fact, only led 57-55 with 1:19 to go before scoring the game’s last five points.
The Staten Island Advance

HS boys’ hoops roundup: Chris Bonner delivers as MSIT holds off Tots; Yousef Othman leads CSIM; SIA stuns 1st-place team

Chris Bonner scored a game-high 23 points and nailed some key free throws down the stretch as McKee/Staten Island Tech escaped with a 56-53 PSAL victory over host Tottenville Monday in Huguenot. Bonner notched his third-highest total of the 2022-23 season after burying 10 of 13 free-throw attempts, one three-pointer...
The Staten Island Advance

HS girls’ basketball roundup: Heavy weekend slate sees numerous local winners; New Dorp’s Schrecker drops 42

St. Joseph-by-the Sea went on the road on Saturday for a CHSAA matchup with Holy Cross and came out with a 67-53 victory to improve to 11-1 (6-0 league) on the year. Angelina Hodgens led all scorers with 28 points and added 7 rebounds, while Danielle Williamsen recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jackie Lanza and Alexa Belisario chipped in six points apiece.
The Staten Island Advance

‘I don’t think it’s fair that we don’t get the same opportunities’ -- State wrestling federation keeps city’s PSAL girls out of tourney: Report

When New York State hosts its first-ever invitational wrestling tournament for high school girls later this month, Tottenville’s Alessandra Elliott won’t be there. In fact, no female student-athletes from any of New York City’s public schools will be present. That’s because the event is not open to...
The Staten Island Advance

Little League: Snug Harbor LL’s new president striving to continue ‘lighting’ vision of his predecessor

It’s certainly not the easiest situation for new Snug Harbor Little League president Dennis Thomson and the loop’s Board of Directors. For starters, Thomson, who was voted president last November, has the daunting task of replacing local hero Anthony Varvaro — the PAPD cop and ex-MLB pitcher who tragically died in the early-morning hours of Sept. 11 last year — as prez. Varvaro, an ex-SHLL player who was in the president role for less than a year, was also Thomson’s brother-in-law.
The Staten Island Advance

Pacers vs. Knicks predictions, pick, injury report & odds for Wednesday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. After a sluggish start to the season, the Pacers have turned the corner. They have won eight of their last 10 games and continue to surprise the Eastern Conference. As for the Knicks, their defense has been elite recently. It has helped them win four of their last five games with their only loss coming from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. In a battle of two surging teams, our expert analyzed this matchup and found the best bet.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
The Staten Island Advance

From Mega Millions jackpot to $10M scratch-offs: A look at some of Staten Island’s biggest lottery winners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New Year is here! And with the New Year comes a whole lotto possibilities. While the most of the United States is waiting on bated breath to see who will win the $1.35 billion jackpot that will have its next drawing on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, let’s take a look back at the biggest lottery winners from Staten Island.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island hairstylist stars in Peacock’s new reality show, ‘The Traitors:’ How to watch all 10 episodes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a new reality television show on Peacock and it stars a Staten Island hair stylist!. Peacock’s The Traitors premiers on Jan. 12, 2023 and Anjelica Conti of Huguenot is one of the 20 contestants. All 10 episodes (at an hour each) will be available to stream. In The Traitors, 20 contestants will vie for a huge cash prize.
