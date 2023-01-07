Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
HS girls’ basketball: Kayla Villamagna leads Moore Catholic to narrow 62-55 win over Notre Dame Academy (photos)
In a game that’s back-and-forth, one spark can change it all. For Moore Catholic, that spark came in a closely contested game against host Notre Dame Academy on Tuesday at the College of Staten Island. Entering the final quarter down by three, the Mavericks exploded for a 22-point quarter en route to a 62-55 CHSAA victory over the Gators. The visitors, in fact, only led 57-55 with 1:19 to go before scoring the game’s last five points.
HS girls’ basketball roundup: SIA has big week; Sea, Tots, Curtis post blowout wins in eclectic action
The Staten Island Academy girls’ basketball team had a strong past week, pocketing three wins along the way -- topping the likes of Mary Louis (64-60), Grand Street (68-44), and Mount St. Mary (70-59). Abbey Lindsey poured in team-highs of 26 and 33 in the first two triumphs, adding...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Chris Bonner delivers as MSIT holds off Tots; Yousef Othman leads CSIM; SIA stuns 1st-place team
Chris Bonner scored a game-high 23 points and nailed some key free throws down the stretch as McKee/Staten Island Tech escaped with a 56-53 PSAL victory over host Tottenville Monday in Huguenot. Bonner notched his third-highest total of the 2022-23 season after burying 10 of 13 free-throw attempts, one three-pointer...
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Heavy weekend slate sees numerous local winners; New Dorp’s Schrecker drops 42
St. Joseph-by-the Sea went on the road on Saturday for a CHSAA matchup with Holy Cross and came out with a 67-53 victory to improve to 11-1 (6-0 league) on the year. Angelina Hodgens led all scorers with 28 points and added 7 rebounds, while Danielle Williamsen recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jackie Lanza and Alexa Belisario chipped in six points apiece.
HS Sports Notebook: St. Peter’s hockey team lights it up; Island wrestlers excel at Port Richmond tourney
St. Peter’s found the back of the net time and time again in a 7-4 CHSAA A ice hockey triumph over St. Edmund’s on Sunday night. Michael Triano and Nick Aversa led the way with two tallies apiece, while Joe Donadio, Derek O’Leary, and JD Denicola-Ravkin added scores.
‘I don’t think it’s fair that we don’t get the same opportunities’ -- State wrestling federation keeps city’s PSAL girls out of tourney: Report
When New York State hosts its first-ever invitational wrestling tournament for high school girls later this month, Tottenville’s Alessandra Elliott won’t be there. In fact, no female student-athletes from any of New York City’s public schools will be present. That’s because the event is not open to...
Little League: Snug Harbor LL’s new president striving to continue ‘lighting’ vision of his predecessor
It’s certainly not the easiest situation for new Snug Harbor Little League president Dennis Thomson and the loop’s Board of Directors. For starters, Thomson, who was voted president last November, has the daunting task of replacing local hero Anthony Varvaro — the PAPD cop and ex-MLB pitcher who tragically died in the early-morning hours of Sept. 11 last year — as prez. Varvaro, an ex-SHLL player who was in the president role for less than a year, was also Thomson’s brother-in-law.
Yankees great Derek Jeter inducted into new Hall of Fame
In 2020, Derek Jeter was elected into the Baseball Hall of fame in his first year of eligibility after receiving 396 of 397 votes. In 2023, Jeter has been inducted into a new Hall of Fame - the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame. The former New York Yankees shortstop...
Pacers vs. Knicks predictions, pick, injury report & odds for Wednesday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. After a sluggish start to the season, the Pacers have turned the corner. They have won eight of their last 10 games and continue to surprise the Eastern Conference. As for the Knicks, their defense has been elite recently. It has helped them win four of their last five games with their only loss coming from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. In a battle of two surging teams, our expert analyzed this matchup and found the best bet.
Mystery train: ‘The Wanderers’ check out eerie remnants of old North Shore rail line in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - There was a time when Staten Island had three rail lines. There was a North Shore branch and a South Beach branch to go along with the one known today as the Staten Island Railway. That last one is the only line we have left, even...
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Yankees, Mets have top 2023 Rookie of the Year candidates
You will be served this summer in the Big Apple. MLB.com recently polled front-office officials -- from general managers to farm directors, from scouting directors to analytics specialists -- for their predictions on 2023 Rookies of the Year. In the American League, the nod went to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar...
Mets lose out on Carlos Correa | Shortstop makes new deal
Carlos Correa took the phrase “third time’s a charm” pretty seriously. After deals falling through with both the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets, the shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The...
St. Patrick’s Parade on Forest Avenue 2023: When is it and who is the grand marshal?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, snow or shine, the St. Patrick’s Parade comes to Forest Avenue on Sunday, March 5. The step-off from Hart Boulevard will be at 12:30 p.m. The 59th annual procession will travel Forest Avenue from Hart to Jewett Avenue. The thoroughfare will be closed starting around 11:30 a.m. except for major crossings.
Here’s the blockbuster trade Mets must make after losing Carlos Correa to Twins
And we’re right back where we started. Carlos Correa ended his free agency saga on Tuesday, agreeing to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins. This whole thing began after the 2022 World Series, when the 28-year-old two-time All-Star opted out of his three-year, $105 million contract with Minnesota.
From Mega Millions jackpot to $10M scratch-offs: A look at some of Staten Island’s biggest lottery winners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New Year is here! And with the New Year comes a whole lotto possibilities. While the most of the United States is waiting on bated breath to see who will win the $1.35 billion jackpot that will have its next drawing on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, let’s take a look back at the biggest lottery winners from Staten Island.
Staten Island Ferry delayed for Wednesday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Ferry is operating on a modified schedule during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to Notify NYC. Due to a mechanical issue, boats will depart about every 20 minutes, according to Notify NYC. Ferryboats operated on an hourly schedule overnight from 11...
Staten Island hairstylist stars in Peacock’s new reality show, ‘The Traitors:’ How to watch all 10 episodes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a new reality television show on Peacock and it stars a Staten Island hair stylist!. Peacock’s The Traitors premiers on Jan. 12, 2023 and Anjelica Conti of Huguenot is one of the 20 contestants. All 10 episodes (at an hour each) will be available to stream. In The Traitors, 20 contestants will vie for a huge cash prize.
Man taken to hospital after falling onto Staten Island Railway tracks at Oakwood Heights station: Sources
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was taken to the hospital after he fell onto the tracks at the Oakwood Heights train station during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to the MTA and other sources. The injured person was transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze,...
Car fire in West Brighton draws large FDNY response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire that badly damaged a vehicle in West Brighton Tuesday prompted a large FDNY response. Firefighters swarmed the vehicle in an effort to control the blaze on the 400 block of Davis Avenue. The interior of the blue SUV was charred and the seats...
