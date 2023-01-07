Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Play of the Week Winner 1/9 – Hailey Eikos
With 60% of the votes, Hailey Eikos’ goal of Osseo/Park Center girls hockey is this weeks CCX Sports Play of the Week Winner.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Girls Hockey Edged by Andover
The Maple Grove girls hockey team came up just short Tuesday, losing 3-2 to Andover in a battle of ranked teams. Each team scored in the first period but the Huskies scored twice in the second period on goals by Ella Boerger and Maya Engler to take the lead for good.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove’s Dani Strom Competing in World Hockey Championships
Maple Grove hockey player Dani Strom is getting some “real-world” experience this week. The high school goalie is part of the United States Under-18 Women’s National team, competing in the world championship tournament in Sweden. The U.S. team is 2-0 so far with another preliminary round game...
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Gymnastics Wins at MGGOA Meet
The Park Center gymnastics team won their division at the annual MGGOA meet Saturday, scoring 123.85- best among the seven teams competing in the meet’s Division 2. The Pirates’ Maya Woods won all four events- vault, bars, beam and floor- and finished with an all-around score of 35.725.
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Girls Hockey Beats Buffalo
The Wayzata girls’ hockey team scored a goal in each period on the way to a 3-1 Lake Conference victory over Buffalo. It was the second straight win for Wayzata. Nicole Britz, Sam Mathe, and Davy Mokelke were the goal scorers for the Trojans. Raegan Wurm scored the lone...
ccxmedia.org
NHCC Partners with Minnesota State-Mankato for Nursing Program
Nursing shortages are a huge concern these days. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, retirement, turnover, rising demand to provide care for an aging population, and shortage of trained nurse educators and faculty are the main factors contributing to the shortage. Now, North Hennepin Community College in...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth To Host Evening of Vegas Style Entertainment
The city of Plymouth is offering folks an evening in Las Vegas without stepping foot on a plane. The Plymouth Room at the community center will be transformed into a casino-style ballroom for the Viva Las Vegas event. Guests can try their hand at card games like Blackjack, Poker, Texas...
ccxmedia.org
Robbin Gallery Features ‘Home and Away’ Through Jan. 29
The Robbin Gallery features the work of Tomas Alvarez and Autumn Carolynn in “Home and Away” that’s on exhibit from now through Jan. 29. “Hopefully it puts you in a happy place or a place of wonderment or the urge to discover something you haven’t seen before,” said Jeanne Johnson, gallery director. “The two photographers, their work plays so nicely together. It’s really a dynamic exhibit.”
ccxmedia.org
Takeout Tuesday: The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Maple Grove
Roughly 5,400 miles separate Minnesota from the country of Greece. But the good news is you don’t have to buy an expensive plane ticket to enjoy food from that region. “There’s nothing out of a can, nothing out of a box,” said Andrew Van Vleet, owner of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Maple Grove.
ccxmedia.org
Lakeview Elementary Students Testify Before Senate Education Finance Committee
Early Wednesday morning in St. Paul, a group of state lawmakers on the Senate Education Finance Committee gathered for one of the many hearings that will take place throughout this legislative session. “We have so many [students] that have signed up and are eager to share their ideas and their...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Chief Responds to Police Recruitment Video Backlash
A recent Brooklyn Center police recruitment video has drawn criticism from some city leaders and community members. About two weeks ago, the Brooklyn Center Police Department posted a video on social media with the goal of attracting more officers to join the force. “It was to show basically a routine...
ccxmedia.org
Demolition Work Underway at Former Golden Valley Optum Site
A prominent site for redevelopment in Golden Valley now looks much different. Demolition work has started at a vacant office building north of Highway 55 and east of Golden Valley Country Club. The site, which has been vacant since 2016, used to be offices for Optum Health. The Golden Valley...
ccxmedia.org
Osseo Police Department Hiring Amid All-Time Low Recruitment
Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson has been leading the city’s police force since 2015. He’s never seen a time in law enforcement when recruiting officers has been so difficult. “Our colleges aren’t spinning out law enforcement students and fresh people into the job like we have in the...
ccxmedia.org
Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’
Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
ccxmedia.org
Freezing Rain Cripples Commute, Sends School Buses Sliding
A Robbinsdale resident captured video of school buses having a tough time getting up a hill near her home. “It was not a good morning for bus drivers today,” said Robbinsdale resident Erica Garcia-Jones. The bus was driving down a hill near Halifax and 33rd Avenue North when he...
ccxmedia.org
Hollies Winston Sworn In as Brooklyn Park’s First Black Mayor
Hollies Winston took the oath of office during a public swearing-in ceremony on Monday, saying he wants to focus on fighting crime, economic development, and improving life for people living in apartments. “Huntington Place is really symbolic of those living in the Zane corridor and throughout certain areas of the...
ccxmedia.org
Man Injured in Shooting Outside Brooklyn Park Gas Station
Brooklyn Park police are investigating their first case of 2023 of a person struck by gunfire. It happened Tuesday at about 7:15 p.m. at the BP gas station near Brooklyn Boulevard and Jolly Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say...
Comments / 0