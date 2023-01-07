The Kansas City Chiefs worked hard to get the AFC's top seed, but might not get the coveted home-field advantage in the conference championship that comes with being No. 1. The Chiefs made sure to take care of the business of capturing the No. 1 seed with the 31-13 victory at Las Vegas. If Kansas City faces the Bills in the AFC championship, that game will be played at a neutral site because Buffalo's game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2 was declared a no-contest.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO