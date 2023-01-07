ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Peyton Woodyard Commits to Georgia

Safety Peyton Woodyard has officially ended his recruitment. Georgia remained in this throughout the last few months and positioned itself well.

Woodyard is rated a four-star prospect on the 247Sports composite. The same system ranks him the No. 29 player nationally, the No. 2 safety, and the No. 2 player in California.

Woodyard recently visited Georgia . Here's what the five-star safety had to say about the recruitment:

"Just spending a lot of time with Coach Fran (Brown). He's the one I have the best relationship with there. Also chopped it up with Coach Muschamp and Coach Kirby (Smart). Just being able to have a good relationship with those people is just awesome. They're all DB dudes and just being able to spend time with them means a lot."

As for the West coast to East coast trip, Woodyard isn't too concerned . Recent history suggests he will do just fine:

"The defense is crazy. Crazy good," Woodyard said. "When you see a West Coast dude go out there, they usually go out there and do pretty well. So I really like that about Georgia, and I'm excited to just keep watching."

So, where could Peyton Woodyard end up on January 7th when he announces? Well, Georgia seems to be in the front seat, thanks to Fran Brown's efforts. Though there are other suitors, Woodyard released a top seven in late November.

Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Michigan, Florida, and Notre Dame made the cut. It's presumed that Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC are perhaps Georgia's biggest competition as we entered the final stretch of Woodyards' recruitment.

However, Woodyard kept things anticlimactic and committed to Georgia during the Army All-American Game, pledging his services to Kirby Smart and UGA.

