ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

John Lennon’s Ex-Wife His Aunt Mimi Portrayed Herself Inaccurately to the Media

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

John Lennon and his aunt, Mimi Smith, had a complicated relationship, but his ex-wife Cynthia said people don’t have an accurate sense of how complicated their dynamic was. Cynthia believed that his aunt’s behavior took a toll on Lennon’s self-esteem. She also thought that the former Beatle’s aunt painted a very different picture of herself in the media than how she really was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWijN_0k6zKVBy00
Aunt Mimi and John Lennon | Frank Loughlin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images; John Downing/Getty Images

John Lennon’s Aunt Mimi raised him

Smith complained to Social Services about Lennon’s mother, Julia, twice. Because of this, Julia gave her custody of Lennon. According to Paul McCartney, Lennon’s future bandmate, his life with Smith and her husband, George, was more posh than the rest of The Beatles’ upbringings.

“He was in Menlove Avenue and I was off an avenue called Madison Avenue,” McCartney told Lennon’s son Sean in a BBC Radio 2 broadcast called John Lennon at 80 (via Express ). “Compared to the rest of us in The Beatles, he was the posh one.”

John Lennon’s ex-wife said people don’t have an accurate depiction of his aunt

Though Lennon had a “posh” upbringing, he had a complicated relationship with his aunt.

“Mimi wanted and expected John’s devotion, and if you got in her way you were not popular,” Cynthia wrote in her book John . “She constantly hounded and oppressed him. He constantly complained that she never left him alone and found fault with everything he did.”

Cynthia said that Smith built up her own reputation through interviews. In Cynthia’s eyes, Smith’s description of herself wasn’t truthful to how she really was with Lennon.

“Most descriptions of Mimi that have appeared in print were based on interviews with her — she outlived John by 11 years,” she wrote. “She loved to fuel the image of the stern but loving aunt who provided the secure backdrop to John’s success. But that wasn’t the Mimi I knew. She battered away at John’s self-confidence and left him angry and hurt. No doubt the impossibility of pleasing her was at least part of John’s drive towards success. But, as his girlfriend, I found it hard to forgive her carping, when a little kindness or encouragement would have meant so much to him.”

Cynthia Lennon went to Aunt Mimi’s funeral

Years after Cynthia and Lennon divorced and over a decade after his death, Cynthia attended Smith’s funeral. She said that while she felt bad for Smith, she still hadn’t fully forgiven her.

“When she died I went to the funeral, with John’s sisters and cousins,” she wrote. “Mimi had been the eldest of the five Stanley sisters but was the last to die, having reached the ripe old age of eighty-nine. Her nurse told Julia that Mimi’s last words had been, ‘I’m afraid of dying. I’ve been a wicked woman.’ When I heard this it sent a chill through me. I felt sorry for Mimi, who had obviously suffered, but her self-assessment had been true.”

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

258K+
Followers
125K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy