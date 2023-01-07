ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Fan ejected for sign urging Calipari, ‘Please go to Texas’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)A spectator was escorted from Rupp Arena during the first half of Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night after holding up a sign that said ”Please go to Texas,” referring to speculation about Wildcats coach John Calipari being a candidate to coach the Longhorns.
LEXINGTON, KY
mypanhandle.com

Gonzales scores 26, Texas beats No. 23 Kansas women 72-59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Shaylee Gonzales scored 14 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and Texas cruised to a 72-59 victory over No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday night. Gonzales was 6 of 7 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers as Texas outscored Kansas 18-12 in the fourth. Gonzales finished 11-of-16 shooting with four 3s. Sonya Morris added 13 points for the Longhorns (12-5, 3-1 Big 12), who shot 48%. Rori Harmon added eight points and 11 assists.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy