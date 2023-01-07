ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

newscenter1.tv

Governor Kristi Noem announces bill for universal recognition of occupational licenses

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
wnax.com

Democratic Reaction to the “State of the State” speech

South Dakota legislators will now take the recommendations from Governor Kristi Noem’s “State of the State” speech and work them into bills and floor debate. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says he agrees with much of what the Governor proposed…. Nesiba says there...
KX News

South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax

(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered […]
dakotanewsnow.com

Legislators aim to make moving to SD easier for professionals

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses “for nearly every profession” Wednesday. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Gov. Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
wnax.com

Moving to a Different Floor in Pierre

One of the freshman members of the South Dakota House is a veteran of many years in state government. District 13 Representative Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls was the Chief of Staff for both Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Kristi Noem. He say it is interesting to change places in Pierre….
hubcityradio.com

Democrats respond the Governor Noem’s State of the State Address

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- South Dakota Democratic leaders issued the following statements in response to Governor Noem’s 2023 State of the State Address:. SDDP Chair Randy Seiler: “Even though Governor Noem was just re-elected to serve the people of South Dakota, it seems she already has her eye on the next job, and her State of the State address reflected that. South Dakota needs a governor focused on serving South Dakota, not generating national attention and controversy to boost a presidential run.”
gowatertown.net

Noem delivers State of the State speech today

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivers the 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate today. A news release from her office says the governor will focus on, “building the American dream, promoting stronger families, and and securing South Dakota now and for the future.”
KELOLAND TV

Medical marijuana ban sought for some women

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. “To protect children,” Representative Fred Deutsch, a...
KFYR-TV

Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem previously said she has no intention of running for president; however, her tone and approach have changed in the last week. In response to an article critical of her last week by the conservative outlet National Review, a known spokesperson...
dakotanewsnow.com

Legislative Day 2: Gas leases and bitcoin discussed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s an interesting case of new technologies—and making money—combining with the old ways. South Dakota legislators Wednesday heard about concerns that bitcoin mining on the high plains of Harding County in northwest South Dakota may not be going according to plan.
dakotanewsnow.com

State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Opponents of the bill believe it allowed the state legislature to “ignore the will of the people”. “This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, co-founder of the health care advocacy group, Dakotans for Health.
dakotanewsnow.com

Matters of the State: Previewing the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we preview the upcoming South Dakota Legislative Session. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss and Joe Sneve of the Dakota Scout join us in studio to look ahead to key topics this session, including tax cuts, abortion, and out-of-state travel for lawmakers.
dakotanewsnow.com

Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
