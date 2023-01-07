Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Governor Kristi Noem announces bill for universal recognition of occupational licenses
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
wnax.com
Democratic Reaction to the “State of the State” speech
South Dakota legislators will now take the recommendations from Governor Kristi Noem’s “State of the State” speech and work them into bills and floor debate. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says he agrees with much of what the Governor proposed…. Nesiba says there...
South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax
(AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Legislators aim to make moving to SD easier for professionals
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses “for nearly every profession” Wednesday. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Gov. Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
amazingmadison.com
District 8 Senator Casey Crabtree reacts to Governor’s address; looks forward to 2023 session
District 8 Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison is serving as the Senate Majority Leader during this year’s legislative session. Crabtree said that Governor Kristi Noem did a good job in her State of the State address, and said that South Dakota is in a good place right now, but there are some challenges the legislature needs to address.
dakotanewsnow.com
State Senator: Time to use state funds for child care crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The child care industry in South Dakota is still in a crisis, according to those in the field and one lawmaker in Pierre determined to fix it. It will be a tough fix, said Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls), because, as he claims,...
wnax.com
Moving to a Different Floor in Pierre
One of the freshman members of the South Dakota House is a veteran of many years in state government. District 13 Representative Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls was the Chief of Staff for both Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Kristi Noem. He say it is interesting to change places in Pierre….
hubcityradio.com
Democrats respond the Governor Noem’s State of the State Address
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- South Dakota Democratic leaders issued the following statements in response to Governor Noem’s 2023 State of the State Address:. SDDP Chair Randy Seiler: “Even though Governor Noem was just re-elected to serve the people of South Dakota, it seems she already has her eye on the next job, and her State of the State address reflected that. South Dakota needs a governor focused on serving South Dakota, not generating national attention and controversy to boost a presidential run.”
newscenter1.tv
Kristi Noem’s top 10 surprising things about being SD Governor
PIERRE, S.D. – On January 7, after being sworn in, Governor Kristi Noem did her best David Letterman impression and recited her own Top 10 list. The category is titled “The top ten things that surprised me about being Governor.”. Number 10:. People care where I am. Noem...
gowatertown.net
Noem delivers State of the State speech today
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivers the 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate today. A news release from her office says the governor will focus on, “building the American dream, promoting stronger families, and and securing South Dakota now and for the future.”
kwit.org
NEWS 1.11.23: Gov. Noem Kicks Off South Dakota Legislative Session, Gov. Reynolds "Condition of the State" Tonight, Nebraska Fights Human Trafficking, and More
The 2023 South Dakota legislative session started today with Governor Kristi Noem's State of the State address in Pierre. The Legislature will try and figure out what to do with the state's $423 million surplus. Governor Noem wants to use the money to repeal the state sales tax on groceries.
KELOLAND TV
Medical marijuana ban sought for some women
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. “To protect children,” Representative Fred Deutsch, a...
KFYR-TV
Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem previously said she has no intention of running for president; however, her tone and approach have changed in the last week. In response to an article critical of her last week by the conservative outlet National Review, a known spokesperson...
dakotanewsnow.com
Legislative Day 2: Gas leases and bitcoin discussed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s an interesting case of new technologies—and making money—combining with the old ways. South Dakota legislators Wednesday heard about concerns that bitcoin mining on the high plains of Harding County in northwest South Dakota may not be going according to plan.
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
dakotanewsnow.com
State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Opponents of the bill believe it allowed the state legislature to “ignore the will of the people”. “This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, co-founder of the health care advocacy group, Dakotans for Health.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Previewing the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we preview the upcoming South Dakota Legislative Session. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss and Joe Sneve of the Dakota Scout join us in studio to look ahead to key topics this session, including tax cuts, abortion, and out-of-state travel for lawmakers.
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
dakotanewsnow.com
Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
