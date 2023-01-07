The dark underbelly of a marvelous Minnesota Vikings season played out after week 18 — the team will face a first-place schedule in 2023. That’s how it goes for teams at the top of divisions, and Minnesota will indeed encounter a trickier schedule in 2023 than in 2022 (on paper, anyway). The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017, will visit the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and conducted the best season from a first-year head coach in franchise history. Minnesota finished 13-4 this season, a five-game improvement from 2021– the season that caused the franchise to move on from its general manager and head coach.

