10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After
The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free agency begins in 62 days. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will strut into free agency with the NFL’s eight-least cap space, familiar territory for the Vikings amid the last half-decade.
Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants
NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
Bleacher Report Says ‘Nope’ for Vikings on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings are fashionable upset suspects this weekend in the NFC’s Wildcard Round. Minnesota is matched up against the New York Giants, a team that lost to the Vikings under three weeks ago by just three points. And Bleacher Report is one of the entities choosing the Giants...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination
Entering Sunday night’s game, the Green Bay Packers needed only a win to make the playoffs. They were a red-hot team, having won four straight games. Their opponents, the Detroit Lions, had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day. On top of that, the game was at Lambeau Field. Everything pointed to a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings List of 2023 Opponents Is Official
The dark underbelly of a marvelous Minnesota Vikings season played out after week 18 — the team will face a first-place schedule in 2023. That’s how it goes for teams at the top of divisions, and Minnesota will indeed encounter a trickier schedule in 2023 than in 2022 (on paper, anyway). The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017, will visit the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and conducted the best season from a first-year head coach in franchise history. Minnesota finished 13-4 this season, a five-game improvement from 2021– the season that caused the franchise to move on from its general manager and head coach.
Can Vikings Learn Anything from Their Defense at Chicago?
The Minnesota Vikings found themselves playing a Week 18 game against an opponent that had no desire to be on the field. That was probably true in most 2022 games for the Chicago Bears, but it couldn’t have been more obvious in their final game. With Minnesota handling business, is there really anything to take away from the contest?
Justin Jefferson Quietly Broke 86-Year-Old Record
Justin Jefferson’s 2022 regular season was among the best in NFL history. He broke all kinds of Vikings records, and some of his numbers are just mind-blowing. The list of broken records includes the most single-season receiving yards (passing Randy Moss) and receptions (passing Cris Carter) in Vikings franchise history. He also had the most receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons. In addition, Jefferson set the new mark for the most receiving yards in a regular-season game in franchise history with 223 against Detroit.
The Vikings Have an Optimistic Vegas Omen
The Minnesota Vikings will get a second taste of the New York Giants in the last three weeks this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both teams have upside-down point differentials in 2022 but reached the postseason nonetheless. Accordingly, it might get wild in Minneapolis. The teams met on Christmas Eve...
Former USC RB Charles White, winner of 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64
Charles White, the winner of the 1979 Heisman Trophy at USC who went on to a nine-year NFL career, died Wednesday, according to his alma mater. He was 64 years old. No cause of death was provided by USC, but White was reported by the Los Angeles Times last July to be battling dementia.
It’s Playoff Time after Win No. 13 in Chicago
Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings checked all their boxes on Sunday in Chicago. They finished this exciting regular season on a high note with a 29-13 victory to gain win No. 13 (for only the third time in franchise history). They finished with a 4-2 divisional record and a sweep of the Bears. The starters got good work in a strong first half. Kirk Cousins was sharp, and Justin Jefferson had four more catches for 38 yards to finish his historic season as the league leader with 128 catches for 1,809 yards.
This 2022 Vikings Season Is Already Successful
The first year under Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been a success. Has it been perfect? No. Have there been mistakes? Yes. But given the Minnesota Vikings season, it can already be labeled as successful. Even if they get bounced in the first round of the playoffs? Yes.
Why Did the Vikings Play Starters?
In the week leading up to their final regular season game against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced his starters would be playing. Week 18 meant little in terms of positioning for Minnesota, and not much on the field in production made sense. Why did the Vikings play their starters?
The Vikings Best Players of 2022
1. WR – Justin Jefferson (90.4) 2. LT – Christian Darrisaw (90.3) 3. EDGE – Danielle Hunter (86.3) 4. RT – Brian O’Neill (83.1) 5. EDGE – Za’Darius Smith (82.2) 6. CB – Duke Shelley (81.5) 7. CB – Patrick Peterson (80.7)...
PFF Has a Bold ‘Shots Fired’ Moment for Vikings Draft Season
The Minnesota Vikings “second season” starts Sunday versus the New York Giants, but because 18 NFL teams have been eliminated from the “first season,” mock draft season has arrived. And in a bold move out of the gate, Pro Football Focus theorizes a quarterback for the...
Cam Spencer’s late trey lifts Rutgers past Northwestern
Cam Spencer scored a season-high 23 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15 seconds to play, and Paul Mulcahy added
