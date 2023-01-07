ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After

The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free agency begins in 62 days. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will strut into free agency with the NFL’s eight-least cap space, familiar territory for the Vikings amid the last half-decade.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants

NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming

In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination

Entering Sunday night’s game, the Green Bay Packers needed only a win to make the playoffs. They were a red-hot team, having won four straight games. Their opponents, the Detroit Lions, had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day. On top of that, the game was at Lambeau Field. Everything pointed to a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings List of 2023 Opponents Is Official

The dark underbelly of a marvelous Minnesota Vikings season played out after week 18 — the team will face a first-place schedule in 2023. That’s how it goes for teams at the top of divisions, and Minnesota will indeed encounter a trickier schedule in 2023 than in 2022 (on paper, anyway). The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017, will visit the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and conducted the best season from a first-year head coach in franchise history. Minnesota finished 13-4 this season, a five-game improvement from 2021– the season that caused the franchise to move on from its general manager and head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Can Vikings Learn Anything from Their Defense at Chicago?

The Minnesota Vikings found themselves playing a Week 18 game against an opponent that had no desire to be on the field. That was probably true in most 2022 games for the Chicago Bears, but it couldn’t have been more obvious in their final game. With Minnesota handling business, is there really anything to take away from the contest?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson Quietly Broke 86-Year-Old Record

Justin Jefferson’s 2022 regular season was among the best in NFL history. He broke all kinds of Vikings records, and some of his numbers are just mind-blowing. The list of broken records includes the most single-season receiving yards (passing Randy Moss) and receptions (passing Cris Carter) in Vikings franchise history. He also had the most receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons. In addition, Jefferson set the new mark for the most receiving yards in a regular-season game in franchise history with 223 against Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have an Optimistic Vegas Omen

The Minnesota Vikings will get a second taste of the New York Giants in the last three weeks this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both teams have upside-down point differentials in 2022 but reached the postseason nonetheless. Accordingly, it might get wild in Minneapolis. The teams met on Christmas Eve...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

It’s Playoff Time after Win No. 13 in Chicago

Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings checked all their boxes on Sunday in Chicago. They finished this exciting regular season on a high note with a 29-13 victory to gain win No. 13 (for only the third time in franchise history). They finished with a 4-2 divisional record and a sweep of the Bears. The starters got good work in a strong first half. Kirk Cousins was sharp, and Justin Jefferson had four more catches for 38 yards to finish his historic season as the league leader with 128 catches for 1,809 yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Why Did the Vikings Play Starters?

In the week leading up to their final regular season game against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced his starters would be playing. Week 18 meant little in terms of positioning for Minnesota, and not much on the field in production made sense. Why did the Vikings play their starters?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Best Players of 2022

1. WR – Justin Jefferson (90.4) 2. LT – Christian Darrisaw (90.3) 3. EDGE – Danielle Hunter (86.3) 4. RT – Brian O’Neill (83.1) 5. EDGE – Za’Darius Smith (82.2) 6. CB – Duke Shelley (81.5) 7. CB – Patrick Peterson (80.7)...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy