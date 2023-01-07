ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report

By Caleb Wethington
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it’s year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.

Texas barbecue might be just as important to the state as baking is to the French or how much New York loves its pizza, it’s a way of life for so many in the Lone Star State. So, where can you get the best BBQ in Texas?

We checked out a report from Texas Barbecue on the Top 25 spots of 2022 , “No agendas, no politics, no favorites, just barbecue.  It’s not an easy task but it’s certainly rewarding and fun to meet some of the best people and eat the best food Texas has to offer.  It didn’t make any difference if they were a brick and mortar store or one on wheels, if they had the best barbecue, you will read about them here,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the report’s top 10 BBQ spots throughout Texas:

  1. Kelly’s Hill Country BBQ – Wimberly
  2. Panther City BBQ – Fort Worth
  3. Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue – Pflugerville
  4. Schoepf’s BBQ – Belton
  5. Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue – Crockett
  6. Rollin Smoke BBQ – Austin
  7. Daddy Duncan’s BBQ – Katy
  8. Brett’s Backyard Barbeque – Rockdale
  9. Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue – Tomball
  10. Blood Bros. BBQ – Bellaire

