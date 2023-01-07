Read full article on original website
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after allegedly shooting, killing Greensboro mother of 2, police say
NC newborn twins seriously injured released from hospital; father expected in court
Parent arrested after reporting false school shooting at elementary school
Additional Arrest Made in July Burlington Homicide
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested 46-year-old James Donavan Rowell from his residence in Burlington. This marks the second arrest made in connection with the July 5 homicide of Tracy Dion Brown. Tracy Brown, a 54-year-old male was found deceased after Police were alerted to an unconscious male lying in the yard of a Foster Street residence.
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
Man stabs 2 roommates, leaving 1 with critical injuries, Winston-Salem police say
Court documents describe violent past of Greensboro man accused of fatally shooting woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The loved ones of Natasha Walker are angry at the man police say shot and killed the 32-year-old. The suspect is in a hospital bed with critical injuries, but that didn’t stop Greensboro police from charging Vashon Sigler, 48, with murder. FOX8 is getting a clearer picture of Sigler’s violent past. […]
Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
Parent facing charges for false school shooting claim
Assistant DA: Teen charged with murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods shot them as they were running away
17-year-old expected in court for North Carolina double murder
Five people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in NC home
Adult, 2 juveniles face multiple charges after man shot in Thomasville, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release. On Friday, Dec. 30, at 4:13 p.m., officers were sent to Cox Avenue and Morton Street when they were told a person had been shot. Arriving officers found […]
Man robs Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden; Police searching for suspect
Unsealed search warrants reveal latest details in hunt for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl
‘We may never know why’; family dead in High Point murder-suicide, police say
Woman arrested for making threats to Davidson County School
Armed altercation at convenience store, 2 suspects wanted by police
Woman dead, suspect found in North Carolina after Blendon Township shooting
