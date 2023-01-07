Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued After Becoming Stranded in Water in Riverside
A woman was rescued by the Riverside Fire Department after getting stranded in the Santa Ana River Bottom on an island of water Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue. The department said the woman suffered minor...
mynewsla.com
Driver Rescued After Becoming Struck in Riverbed
Firefighters rescued a person whose car became stuck in the Whitewater riverbed in Rancho Mirage, authorities said Wednesday. Riverside County Fire Department firefighters responded to a report of a person in a sedan stuck in the riverbed at Monterey Avenue and Avenue Las Palmas a little after 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
Family Displaced By House Fire in Lake Elsinore
A family was displaced in a house fire Tuesday evening in Lake Elsinore. The fire was reported around 8:50 p.m. on the second floor of a residence in the 29000 block of Tangerine Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire was contained by about 9:30 p.m., but...
z1077fm.com
Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road
As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
mynewsla.com
Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester
A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. Alexander Reynante of Hemet was fatally injured at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KTLA.com
Hiker dies after fall down Mt. Baldy’s steep, icy hillside
A female hiker on Mt. Baldy died after sliding an estimated 500-700 feet down Baldy Bowl’s steep, icy hillside Sunday, authorities announced. Officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services in reference to “an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device” stating that a hiker had just fallen down Baldy Bowl, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
mynewsla.com
Flooding, Mudslides Close Roads and Hiking Trails, Cause Sinkhole
Torrential rain has forced several road closures throughout Los Angeles County as mud and debris have blocked roadways, and created sinkholes and other dangerous hazards. After daybreak on Tuesday, Burbank police announced the closures of all hiking trails in the city, including Stough Canyon Nature Center and Wildwood Canyon Recreation Area, “due to recent rains, mudslide activity and debris flow.”
mynewsla.com
Section of Westbound 60 Freeway Closed in South El Monte Area
A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed Tuesday in the South El Monte area Tuesday where California Highway Patrol officers conducted an investigation, authorities said. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and Peck Road early Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans...
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
mynewsla.com
Work Set to Begin on Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration in West Corona
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled next week to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially...
2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole
Two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight in Chatsworth, trapping two people, authorities said.
Two hurt in explosion after gas leak in Coachella
Two people were injured today following an explosion under an electric vault that was triggered by an underground natural gas leak in Coachella, authorities said. Fire crews responded to the gas leak near Avenue 50 and Calhoun Street around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said there was The post Two hurt in explosion after gas leak in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Battle Flames In Vermont Square
Los Angeles firefighters were battling flames at a two-story vacant fourplex Monday evening in Vermont Square. Fire was visible in at least one window on the first floor of the residential structure located at 1129 W. 43rd St., near Walton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Riverside County, authorities investigating
Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Riverside County on Monday. The victim has not been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies first received reports of a shooting near Melinda Lane and Corydon Road in Wildomar around 4:47 p.m. When authorities arrived, neither the victim nor any suspects […]
Pounding Winter Rainstorm Triggers Mudslides in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Key News Network captured multiple mudslides in different areas of the city of Santa Clarita around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, during a relentless winter storm that wreaked havoc with flash flood warnings in effect for most of the Southland. A mudslide occurred off...
orangecountytribune.com
Garage fire is extinguished
A garage fire in Stanton was reported on Friday afternoon and extinguished by firefighters from two agencies. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the fire was in the 9800 block of Cerritos Avenue, east of Gilbert Street, and was reported around 12:05 p.m. About 35 firefighters from the OCFA...
mynewsla.com
Overturned Fuel Truck Blocks Downtown Freeway Transition
A big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on a busy transition road from the Harbor (110) Freeway to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, snarling traffic in the area for hours but resulting in no injuries. The accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. on the transition from the northbound...
mynewsla.com
Boy, 13, Reported Missing in Lancaster Is Found
A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Curtis Davion Pearson had last been seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
orangecountytribune.com
Dale Street fire knocked down
A fire on Dale Street in Garden Grove in the early morning hours of Sunday was quickly knocked down by firefighters. The 3 a.m. exterior blaze was stopped by personnel from the Orange County Fire Authority, keeping the fire from spreading inside and allowing the residents to remain in their home.
