A man with several outstanding felony warrants for burglary was arrested in Moreno Valley Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Lasselle Street and Iris Avenue at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a reported assault. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO