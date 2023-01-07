Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LAPD Under Fire Over 3 Suspect Deaths Involving Officers
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore Wednesday promised thorough investigations into a trio of use-of-force incidents involving officers that left three suspects dead in the first three days of the new year, including a cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder. The LAPD on Wednesday released video footage from...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Charged in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Alleged Attempted Murder in Palm Desert Motel
A 24-year-old woman was behind bars Wednesday for allegedly shooting someone in a motel in an unincorporated area of Riverside County near Palm Desert. Priscilla Guzman of Indio was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted murder, according to court records. She’s expected make her first court appearance Friday.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies, Woman Fatally Stabbed Identified
A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public Help Solving October Homicide in Compton
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October. Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Teenager Fatally Shot During Confrontation in Wildomar
A 16-year-old boy was gunned down during a confrontation in Wildomar, and authorities were working to identify a suspect Tuesday. The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Corydon Road and Melinda Lane, less than a block from the Lake Elsinore Airstrip, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman in Her 80s Killed in Hit-And-Run in East Hollywood; Motorist Sought
A woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in East Hollywood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. The woman was injured about 7 a.m. in a crosswalk at Sunset Boulevard and Serrano Avenue, and she...
mynewsla.com
Inglewood Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Year-Old Daughter
An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. According to police, Burley went to Long Beach...
mynewsla.com
Man With Felony Warrants Arrested for Alleged Assault with Deadly Weapon
A man with several outstanding felony warrants for burglary was arrested in Moreno Valley Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Lasselle Street and Iris Avenue at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a reported assault. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Death of Man in Duarte
A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
mynewsla.com
Boy, 13, Reported Missing in Lancaster Is Found
A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Curtis Davion Pearson had last been seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Wounded, in Pasadena
A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sharma said.
mynewsla.com
Man Admits Burglarizing Businesses in Elsinore, Other Cities
A 39-year-old convicted felon who perpetrated break-ins targeting businesses in Riverside and Los Angeles counties is slated to be sentenced next month after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Jose Eduardo Ramirez of Victorville on Tuesday admitted a felony burglary count under an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s...
mynewsla.com
Man’s Conviction Upheld for 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drowning
A state appeals court panel Wednesday upheld a South Los Angeles man’s conviction for his 4-year-old daughter’s drowning death in a walk-in bathtub. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense’s contention that there was insufficient evidence to support Charles Richard Lee’s conviction on one count each of second-degree murder and assault on a child causing death stemming from the Dec. 2, 2018, drowning of his daughter, Zaraellia Thompson.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Offer $20K Reward To Catch 19-Year-Old’s Shooters
A $20,000 reward was offered up Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Running Down 3-Year-Old Child in Westminster
A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license, according to court records. Decastilla...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Battle Flames In Vermont Square
Los Angeles firefighters were battling flames at a two-story vacant fourplex Monday evening in Vermont Square. Fire was visible in at least one window on the first floor of the residential structure located at 1129 W. 43rd St., near Walton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No other...
mynewsla.com
Jurors Deadlock In Irvine Fatal Crash Trial
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was convicted Monday for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine, but jurors deadlocked on more serious charges. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but...
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Felon Who Allegedly Led Officers on Perris Valley Pursuit
An April 7 trial date was confirmed Monday for a felon who allegedly fled from police in a high-speed chase from Riverside into the Perris Valley while armed and carrying a large amount of methamphetamine. Ronny David Melton Jr., 34, of Riverside, was arrested in 2021 following the chase, which...
