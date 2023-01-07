These Two Cities Will Not Host Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game

The NFL could see an unprecedented playoff occurrence this season, as the league voted Friday to move the AFC Championship game to a neutral location if the participants have been impacted by the cancelation of last week's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

We don't yet know where the game would be played if that scenario materializes.

But we do know two locations that have been scratched from the list.

Two of the more popular suggestions for a neural AFC Championship game were Detroit's Ford Field and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. Both, however, have now declined to host the game.

Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions, is scheduled to replace its turf in January, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. That removes it from consideration.

Ford Field has been the NFL's go-to for neutral site contests in the past, including earlier this season, when a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns was relocated due to a snow storm.

Then, a report emerged Friday evening from the Indianapolis Business Journal that Lucas Oil Stadium turned down the NFL's request for it to host the AFC Championship, as the city is already scheduled to host a national volleyball tournament in late January.

It is not known what other stadiums will be considered. One Pittsburgh-based reporter suggested that the Steelers' Acrisure Stadium could be in the running, but other outlets have since pushed back on that report.

The AFC Championship game will be played at a neutral site if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, securing the No. 1 seed in the conference, and then face either the Bills or the Bengals in the conference title game. Here's a full breakdown of the scenarios at play.