Macon, GA

13WMAZ

List: 2023 MLK Day events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday. 13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:. 1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Macon Cornhole League kicks off winter season

MACON, Ga. — College football is over, which means there's no more tailgating at stadiums across Georgia, but cornhole is back!. Fall Line League manager Adam Lucas says it's the biggest season so far. They'll have around 38 teams each week. The top teams from each location qualify for...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Fort Hawkins reopens for 2023

MACON, Ga. — Macon's birthplace reopened on Saturday after several weeks off for the holidays. Now, Fort Hawkins will be open for tours from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. "It also means that Macon is getting a gift again of its wonderful gem that we...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb P&Z grants demolition of historic Macon and a new gun range

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Commissioners of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning voting unanimously today. All voting in favor of demolishing the 1948 Downtown Macon Historic building - Blair's Furniture Store - and rebuilding it into 95 luxury apartments. Commissioners had nothing but love to see what the building's potential could...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Rutland middle, high schools introduce new agricultural barn

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is "beefing" up learning at Rutland middle and high schools. The district held a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce their new barn. The school currently has seven cows at the barn they'll use to learn grooming and milking. Future Farmers of...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

No injuries reported in East Macon fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home on Tredway Drive took some damage from a fire on Monday afternoon but, luckily, everyone came away safe. Macon-Bibb Fire crews responded to the call shortly after 1:00 and found the fire in the kitchen where they were able to get the blaze under control quickly.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

WGXA viewer donates kidney to Civil Rights pioneer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Charlotte Johnson, of Warner Robins, enjoys spending time doing online research. One night just more than a year ago, her research had nothing to do with Dr. Shirley Reese nor her experience as a Leesburg Stockade Survivor. But somehow, she came across WGXA's feature story posted online detailing Reese's experience during the Civil Rights era which led to her need for a kidney donor.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Can you identify the men in this picture?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
