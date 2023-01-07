Read full article on original website
MACON, Ga. — A new pedestrian plaza is taking shape in downtown Macon. Once a home to a historic statue at Second Street and Cotton Avenue, the downtown area continues to grow, and more space is needed for pedestrians like Elliot Scurry who visits Z Beans nearly every day for a cup of coffee.
MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday. 13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:. 1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by serving others. They're planning to hand out free baby diapers as part of their second annual Diaper Drive. The Genesis Joy House is a nonprofit committed to ending chronic homelessness among...
MACON, Ga. — On Christmas Day, we reported Vineville Christian Towers evacuated almost 55 residents because an exposed pipe burst. With the help of Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Coroner Leon Jones, they moved those people to two different hotels in Macon. Since we first reported, we have tried...
MACON, Ga. — January marks National Blood Donor Month. Wednesday, 13WMAZ headed to a blood drive on Lakeside Commons Drive in Bibb County. The American Red Cross is partnering with Peyton Manning and the NFL to enter donors for a chance to win tickets to this year's Super Bowl.
MACON, Ga. — Before the wrecking ball hits Joseph N. Neel’s and Blair’s Discount Furniture stores, former patrons will get a chance to reminisce and say goodbye to the buildings at a reception next week. Monday, developer Robbo Hatcher said demolition and construction will begin as soon...
MACON, Ga. — Ambrielle Smith has been teaching at Southfield Elementary School for almost 5 years. During her first three years at the school she taught first grade. Now, she's molding third grade superheroes. On Monday, January 9, she tied the knot and became Mrs. Smith-Samuel. She's a top...
DUBLIN, Ga. — Senator Jon Ossoff announced funding for a new fire station in Dublin Tuesday. Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight says the new fire station will be located near Highway 441 North to serve that part of the community. Kight says the north side of town is growing. Ossoff...
MACON, Ga. — College football is over, which means there's no more tailgating at stadiums across Georgia, but cornhole is back!. Fall Line League manager Adam Lucas says it's the biggest season so far. They'll have around 38 teams each week. The top teams from each location qualify for...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you were driving around Wednesday, you may have noticed gas prices are rising, and there's more to come. The governor's order suspending Georgia's gas tax expired at midnight Wednesday. Prices jumped 7 cents since Tuesday. According to AAA, Twiggs, Pulaski, and Hancock counties may...
MACON, Ga. — Macon's birthplace reopened on Saturday after several weeks off for the holidays. Now, Fort Hawkins will be open for tours from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. "It also means that Macon is getting a gift again of its wonderful gem that we...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Commissioners of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning voting unanimously today. All voting in favor of demolishing the 1948 Downtown Macon Historic building - Blair's Furniture Store - and rebuilding it into 95 luxury apartments. Commissioners had nothing but love to see what the building's potential could...
MACON, Ga. — An elderly man was dead for at least a week in a Macon senior living home before his body was discovered. Residents say they're sickened by this tragic news and by the foul smell throughout much of the building before the body was found--and even since.
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is "beefing" up learning at Rutland middle and high schools. The district held a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce their new barn. The school currently has seven cows at the barn they'll use to learn grooming and milking. Future Farmers of...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home on Tredway Drive took some damage from a fire on Monday afternoon but, luckily, everyone came away safe. Macon-Bibb Fire crews responded to the call shortly after 1:00 and found the fire in the kitchen where they were able to get the blaze under control quickly.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission passed an ordinance with the goal of ensuring Macon’s revitalizing downtown remains a clean and attractive place for citizens and visitors. The ordinance standardizes collection of solid waste in the Central Business District, which includes zoning districts CBD-1 and CBD-2. Each owner, occupant, tenant, or...
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County students are beginning a new semester in a brand-new school. For those that have been inside the new K-12 building, they say it’s a sight to be seen. "Oh, it’s big, because I got lost when I went in there. I ain't know...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Charlotte Johnson, of Warner Robins, enjoys spending time doing online research. One night just more than a year ago, her research had nothing to do with Dr. Shirley Reese nor her experience as a Leesburg Stockade Survivor. But somehow, she came across WGXA's feature story posted online detailing Reese's experience during the Civil Rights era which led to her need for a kidney donor.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
MACON, Ga. — This year, the city of Macon is turning 200, and a yearlong celebration is on the way. In 1823, Macon was founded on the banks of the Ocmulgee River. For 200 years, Macon has grown to become a place to learn about its historical background. Furthermore, Macon had been a place to call home, shop at local businesses, and see live entertainment.
