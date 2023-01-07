Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former USC RB Charles White, winner of 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64
Charles White, the winner of the 1979 Heisman Trophy at USC who went on to a nine-year NFL career, died Wednesday, according to his alma mater. He was 64 years old. No cause of death was provided by USC, but White was reported by the Los Angeles Times last July to be battling dementia.
