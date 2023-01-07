ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Texas Longhorns week in review (1/2-1/8)

It was another eventful week both on the Forty Acres and on the recruiting trail for the Texas Longhorns. Here’s the week in review to catch you up to speed. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. Chris Beard and Texas basketball. The...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Oklahoma lands another trench presence via portal, nabbing former Texas State DL Davon Sears

The Sooners continue to beef up their defensive line via the transfer portal, as the latest addition in the trenches for Oklahoma is former Texas State standout Davon Sears. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday morning, spurning Penn State and Tennessee in favor of the crimson and cream. Sears had visited Norman just days prior, and though he took subsequent visits with the Nittany Lions and Volunteers, OU set the bar unattainably high.
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

Carr's 3-pointer lifts No. 10 Texas over No. 17 TCU, 79-75

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr made the go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute to play and Sir’Jabari Rice hit three free throws over the final six seconds, sending No. 10 Texas to a wild 79-75 win over No. 17 TCU on Wednesday night. The Horned Frogs led by 18 in the first half and appeared in total control on their way to what would have been the program’s first road win over a top-10 opponent. But then Texas (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) chipped away in the early minutes of the second half and rallied behind Rice and Dylan Disu, who combined for 27 points after halftime. Rice scored 10 in a row during one burst and Disu had 12 in a five-minute span as Texas tied it 71-all on his layup. After Carr’s 3-pointer gave Texas the lead, TCU’s Emanuel Miller had a chance to tie it with a three-point play but missed the free throw. Rice got a rebound off a Longhorns miss at the other end and made two free throws to stretch the Texas lead.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Arkansas transfer QB Malik Hornsby commits to Texas State

Texas State landed former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby via the transfer portal, he announced. Hornsby, the No. 12-ranked quarterback to enter the portal, was the top available player at his position at the time of his commitment. He picked Texas State despite heavy interest from Nebraska under head coach Matt Rhule.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Rodney Terry staying present as Texas acting head coach

When Rodney Terry joined Chris Beard’s staff at Texas in 2021, he didn’t leave his role as head coach at UTEP just to be another assistant coach. Beard pitched Terry on the idea of being “co-head coach,” with Beard overseeing the offense while Terry managed the defense.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy