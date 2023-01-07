Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
TCU vs. Georgia: ‘Bittersweet’ for Longhorns Coach Patterson
Longhorns coach Patterson for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football … and he’ll be watching the matchup with Georgia from an unusual perch.
Texas Longhorns week in review (1/2-1/8)
It was another eventful week both on the Forty Acres and on the recruiting trail for the Texas Longhorns. Here’s the week in review to catch you up to speed. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. Chris Beard and Texas basketball. The...
Predicting Texas' secondary with the addition of Jalen Catalon
Texas added another critical piece to its defense on Monday with the addition of safety Jalen Catalon. The Arkansas transfer committed to the Longhorns after taking visits to Texas A&M, Purdue and Texas. Catalon joins Wake Forest transfer Galvin Holmes as the newest Horns in the back end of the defense.
Oklahoma lands another trench presence via portal, nabbing former Texas State DL Davon Sears
The Sooners continue to beef up their defensive line via the transfer portal, as the latest addition in the trenches for Oklahoma is former Texas State standout Davon Sears. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday morning, spurning Penn State and Tennessee in favor of the crimson and cream. Sears had visited Norman just days prior, and though he took subsequent visits with the Nittany Lions and Volunteers, OU set the bar unattainably high.
Texas A&M takes it to No. 20 Missouri in blowout win
Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and dished out six assists to lead Texas A&M past No. 20 Missouri 82-64 Wednesday
Carr's 3-pointer lifts No. 10 Texas over No. 17 TCU, 79-75
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr made the go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute to play and Sir’Jabari Rice hit three free throws over the final six seconds, sending No. 10 Texas to a wild 79-75 win over No. 17 TCU on Wednesday night. The Horned Frogs led by 18 in the first half and appeared in total control on their way to what would have been the program’s first road win over a top-10 opponent. But then Texas (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) chipped away in the early minutes of the second half and rallied behind Rice and Dylan Disu, who combined for 27 points after halftime. Rice scored 10 in a row during one burst and Disu had 12 in a five-minute span as Texas tied it 71-all on his layup. After Carr’s 3-pointer gave Texas the lead, TCU’s Emanuel Miller had a chance to tie it with a three-point play but missed the free throw. Rice got a rebound off a Longhorns miss at the other end and made two free throws to stretch the Texas lead.
2024 QB Trey Owens Commits to Texas
The Longhorns just got a big-time win in the 2024 recruiting class
247Sports
Arkansas transfer QB Malik Hornsby commits to Texas State
Texas State landed former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby via the transfer portal, he announced. Hornsby, the No. 12-ranked quarterback to enter the portal, was the top available player at his position at the time of his commitment. He picked Texas State despite heavy interest from Nebraska under head coach Matt Rhule.
Former Oklahoma State WR John Paul Richardson makes transfer commitment to TCU
One of the top receivers from this past season for Oklahoma State football has found a new home within the Big 12. John Paul Richardson announced his transfer commitment to TCU on Wednesday afternoon. Richardson, who was voted by teammates as a captain for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, played in...
REPORT: Texas contacts Alabama WR coach Holmon Wiggins
The Texas Longhorns might have found their top target for their wide receiver coaching vacancy. According to a report, Steve Sarkisian has made contact with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins about the vacancy. Wiggins worked with Sarkisian while at Alabama. While there, the two coaches helped Devonta Smith win a Heisman...
Rodney Terry staying present as Texas acting head coach
When Rodney Terry joined Chris Beard’s staff at Texas in 2021, he didn’t leave his role as head coach at UTEP just to be another assistant coach. Beard pitched Terry on the idea of being “co-head coach,” with Beard overseeing the offense while Terry managed the defense.
Texas Longhorns basketball: TCU heads to Austin for a top 25 showdown
The No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns are back on the court in Big 12 play on Wednesday night playing host to No. 17 TCU. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. This is a huge game for the Longhorns (13-2, 2-1) as they look...
Comments / 0