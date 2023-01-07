ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RHODE ISLAND 68, ST. BONAVENTURE 67

Percentages: FG .382, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Banks 3-9, Luc 2-4, Flowers 1-4, Hill 0-1, Mellouk 0-1, Farell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Luc). Turnovers: 8 (Farell 3, Venning 2, Banks, Evans, Rumpel). Steals: 8 (Luc 5, Flowers 2,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
DUQUESNE 92, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80

Percentages: FG .564, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Gunn 5-7, Grant 4-7, Reece 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Hronsky 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Brewer 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rotroff). Turnovers: 15 (Brewer 4, Clark 3, Grant 2, Gunn 2, Rozier 2, McGriff, Reece). Steals:...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 69, INDIANA STATE 61

Percentages: FG .408, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jones 3-9, Banks 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wonders 0-2, Domask 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (D'Amico 2, Domask, Ebube). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Johnson 2, Banks, D'Amico, Rupert). Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Banks,...
CARBONDALE, IL
Richmond 61, Davidson 57

RICHMOND (10-7) Burton 4-11 9-12 17, Grace 1-4 0-0 3, Quinn 3-6 0-1 6, Gustavson 2-4 0-1 5, Nelson 5-8 2-3 16, Bigelow 2-5 1-2 6, Roche 1-4 0-0 3, Randolph 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 20-45 12-19 61. DAVIDSON (9-8) Mennenga 4-16 3-4 11, R.Bailey 2-4 0-0 4, Huffman 2-4...
RICHMOND, CA
Detroit 135, Minnesota 118

Percentages: FG .489, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-33, .485 (Russell 5-8, Prince 3-4, Ryan 2-2, Rivers 2-4, Edwards 2-7, McDaniels 1-2, Forbes 1-3, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Prince, Rivers). Turnovers: 18 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Gobert 2, Nowell 2, Reid 2, Rivers 2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
LA SALLE 78, UMASS 77

Percentages: FG .525, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Brickus 6-10, Marrero 2-2, Shepherd 2-6, H.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Gill 0-2, Nickelberry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Shepherd 2, Brantley, F.Drame, Gill). Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 3, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Marrero, Nickelberry, Shepherd). Steals:...
AMHERST, MA
GEORGIA 58, MISSISSIPPI STATE 50

Percentages: FG .295, FT .318. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Moore 3-8, Davis 2-6, Jeffries 2-6, Jones 0-1, McNair 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Reed 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jeffries 2). Turnovers: 9 (Jeffries 2, Davis, Hamilton, Matthews, McNair, Moore, Reed, Stevenson). Steals: 12 (Moore...
STARKVILLE, MS
NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87

Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Scheierman 4-7, Nembhard 3-7, Alexander 1-2, Farabello 1-2, Kaluma 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander). Turnovers: 10 (Kaluma 3, Scheierman 3, Alexander 2, Nembhard 2). Steals: 7 (Kalkbrenner...
Penn St. 85, Indiana 66

INDIANA (10-6) Geronimo 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson-Davis 4-10 6-10 14, Kopp 2-3 0-0 5, Galloway 4-8 1-2 10, Hood-Schifino 5-15 0-2 11, Bates 4-9 2-2 11, Reneau 3-5 1-2 7, Gunn 1-3 0-0 2, Leal 0-0 0-0 0, Banks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-18 66. PENN ST. (12-5) Njie...
PENN, PA
SYRACUSE 82, VIRGINIA TECH 72

Percentages: FG .433, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Pedulla 2-11, Basile 1-1, Collins 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Rice 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 4, Pedulla 2, Rice 2, Basile, Kidd, Poteat). Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Mutts 2, Pedulla 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
LEHIGH 76, HOLY CROSS 58

Percentages: FG .426, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Batchelder 5-11, Piwko 1-1, Dorsey 1-4, Montgomery 0-1, Tse 0-1, Octave 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gates 2, Dorsey, Kenney). Turnovers: 17 (Dorsey 5, Gates 5, Batchelder 2, Tse 2, Kenney, Montgomery, Octave). Steals: 5 (Batchelder,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
UMASS LOWELL 80, VERMONT 65

Percentages: FG .407, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Deloney 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-2, Penn 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ayo-Faleye 2, Veretto). Turnovers: 3 (Penn 3). Steals: 8 (Ayo-Faleye 2, Gibson 2, Alamutu, Duncan, Smith, Veretto). Technical Fouls: None.
LOWELL, MA
BAYLOR 83, WEST VIRGINIA 78

Percentages: FG .442, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (George 5-9, Flagler 3-7, Cryer 1-3, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bridges, Love). Turnovers: 9 (Bridges 3, Cryer 2, Bonner, Flagler, George, Thamba). Steals: 5 (Flagler 2, Bridges, Love, Thamba). Technical Fouls: None.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BRYANT 86, ALBANY 69

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Patel 4-8, Jackson 2-2, Davis 1-7, Hutcheson 0-1, Drumgoole 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2, Beagle, Hutcheson, Patel). Steals: 6 (Hutcheson 3, Drumgoole 2, Patel). Technical Fouls:...
NO. 24 DUKE 77, PITTSBURGH 69

Percentages: FG .431, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hinson 2-5, Cummings 2-6, Elliott 1-4, Sibande 1-4, Burton 0-1, Santos 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Federiko 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Hinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Cummings 4, Federiko, G.Diaz Graham, Hinson, Sibande). Steals: 9 (Federiko...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ARMY 72, AMERICAN 60

Percentages: FG .449, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (O'Neil 2-2, Knotek 1-2, Rogers 1-4, Donadio 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Smalls 0-2, Stephens 0-2, Sprouse 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rogers 2). Turnovers: 5 (Smalls 2, Donadio, Sprouse, Stephens). Steals: 10 (Ball 2, Ballisager Webb 2,...
WNCT

Cincinnati uses 3-pointers to sink ECU, 83-55

CINCINNATI – Javon Small scored a game-high 23 points, including 17 second-half points but East Carolina fell 83-55 to Cincinnati on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Arena. Ezra Ausar added 10 points for the Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC) who allowed a season-high 14 three-pointers in route to their third straight loss. Cincinnati (12-6, 3-2 AAC) […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Washington 100, Chicago 97

CHICAGO (97) Caruso 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 8, LaVine 15-28 4-7 38, Jones Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 4, White 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-88 6-9 97. WASHINGTON (100) Avdija 3-6 2-2 9, Kuzma...
CHICAGO, IL
Wednesday's Scores

LOUISVILLE, KY

