CINCINNATI – Javon Small scored a game-high 23 points, including 17 second-half points but East Carolina fell 83-55 to Cincinnati on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Arena. Ezra Ausar added 10 points for the Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC) who allowed a season-high 14 three-pointers in route to their third straight loss. Cincinnati (12-6, 3-2 AAC) […]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 15 MINUTES AGO