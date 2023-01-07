Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
RHODE ISLAND 68, ST. BONAVENTURE 67
Percentages: FG .382, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Banks 3-9, Luc 2-4, Flowers 1-4, Hill 0-1, Mellouk 0-1, Farell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Luc). Turnovers: 8 (Farell 3, Venning 2, Banks, Evans, Rumpel). Steals: 8 (Luc 5, Flowers 2,...
Porterville Recorder
DUQUESNE 92, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80
Percentages: FG .564, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Gunn 5-7, Grant 4-7, Reece 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Hronsky 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Brewer 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rotroff). Turnovers: 15 (Brewer 4, Clark 3, Grant 2, Gunn 2, Rozier 2, McGriff, Reece). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
BRYANT 86, ALBANY 69
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Patel 4-8, Jackson 2-2, Davis 1-7, Hutcheson 0-1, Drumgoole 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Drumgoole 2, Jackson 2, Beagle, Hutcheson, Patel). Steals: 6 (Hutcheson 3, Drumgoole 2, Patel). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 12 XAVIER 90, CREIGHTON 87
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Scheierman 4-7, Nembhard 3-7, Alexander 1-2, Farabello 1-2, Kaluma 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma 2, Alexander). Turnovers: 10 (Kaluma 3, Scheierman 3, Alexander 2, Nembhard 2). Steals: 7 (Kalkbrenner...
Porterville Recorder
Penn St. 85, Indiana 66
INDIANA (10-6) Geronimo 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson-Davis 4-10 6-10 14, Kopp 2-3 0-0 5, Galloway 4-8 1-2 10, Hood-Schifino 5-15 0-2 11, Bates 4-9 2-2 11, Reneau 3-5 1-2 7, Gunn 1-3 0-0 2, Leal 0-0 0-0 0, Banks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-18 66. PENN ST. (12-5) Njie...
Porterville Recorder
Richmond 61, Davidson 57
RICHMOND (10-7) Burton 4-11 9-12 17, Grace 1-4 0-0 3, Quinn 3-6 0-1 6, Gustavson 2-4 0-1 5, Nelson 5-8 2-3 16, Bigelow 2-5 1-2 6, Roche 1-4 0-0 3, Randolph 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 20-45 12-19 61. DAVIDSON (9-8) Mennenga 4-16 3-4 11, R.Bailey 2-4 0-0 4, Huffman 2-4...
Porterville Recorder
SYRACUSE 82, VIRGINIA TECH 72
Percentages: FG .433, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Pedulla 2-11, Basile 1-1, Collins 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Rice 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maddox 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 11 (Mutts 4, Pedulla 2, Rice 2, Basile, Kidd, Poteat). Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Mutts 2, Pedulla 2,...
Porterville Recorder
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 106, HIGH POINT 69
Percentages: FG .456, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Koverman 2-2, Austin 2-6, House 1-3, Perez 1-3, Childress 1-4, Randleman 0-1, Thiam 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harvey, House, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (House 4, Harvey 2, Holt 2, Randleman 2, Thiam 2, Williams 2, Childress,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 16 MIAMI (FL) 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 72
Percentages: FG .508, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Penha 2-3, Madsen 1-1, Ashton-Langford 1-2, Aligbe 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 8 (Post 2, Zackery 2, Aligbe, Bickerstaff, Langford, Madsen). Steals: 5 (Zackery 3, Ashton-Langford, Penha). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
UMASS LOWELL 80, VERMONT 65
Percentages: FG .407, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Deloney 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-2, Penn 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ayo-Faleye 2, Veretto). Turnovers: 3 (Penn 3). Steals: 8 (Ayo-Faleye 2, Gibson 2, Alamutu, Duncan, Smith, Veretto). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Washington 100, Chicago 97
CHICAGO (97) Caruso 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 8, LaVine 15-28 4-7 38, Jones Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 4, White 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-88 6-9 97. WASHINGTON (100) Avdija 3-6 2-2 9, Kuzma...
Porterville Recorder
HOFSTRA 77, MONMOUTH 57
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .396, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Spence 2-2, Ball 2-4, Ruth 1-3, Collins 1-5, Holmstrom 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ruth). Turnovers: 16 (Ruth 3, Ball 2, Collins 2, Foster 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Vuga 2, Allen). Steals: 11...
Box score: UCF 107, Memphis 104 (2 OT)
NCAA men’s basketball box score for the Wednesday, Jan. 11 game between the Memphis Tigers and the University of Central Florida Knights.
Porterville Recorder
BAYLOR 83, WEST VIRGINIA 78
Percentages: FG .442, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (George 5-9, Flagler 3-7, Cryer 1-3, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bridges, Love). Turnovers: 9 (Bridges 3, Cryer 2, Bonner, Flagler, George, Thamba). Steals: 5 (Flagler 2, Bridges, Love, Thamba). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 DUKE 77, PITTSBURGH 69
Percentages: FG .431, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hinson 2-5, Cummings 2-6, Elliott 1-4, Sibande 1-4, Burton 0-1, Santos 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Federiko 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Hinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burton 5, Cummings 4, Federiko, G.Diaz Graham, Hinson, Sibande). Steals: 9 (Federiko...
Porterville Recorder
ARMY 72, AMERICAN 60
Percentages: FG .449, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (O'Neil 2-2, Knotek 1-2, Rogers 1-4, Donadio 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Smalls 0-2, Stephens 0-2, Sprouse 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rogers 2). Turnovers: 5 (Smalls 2, Donadio, Sprouse, Stephens). Steals: 10 (Ball 2, Ballisager Webb 2,...
Cincinnati uses 3-pointers to sink ECU, 83-55
CINCINNATI – Javon Small scored a game-high 23 points, including 17 second-half points but East Carolina fell 83-55 to Cincinnati on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Arena. Ezra Ausar added 10 points for the Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC) who allowed a season-high 14 three-pointers in route to their third straight loss. Cincinnati (12-6, 3-2 AAC) […]
