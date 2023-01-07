ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Home, OR

Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Corvallis swimmers sweep duals with Central and Dallas

Three athletes won individual events Tuesday to lead Corvallis to a sweep of visiting Dallas and Central in Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals at Osborn Aquatic Center. Reid Gold won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 40.65 seconds) and Jory Umble the 100 freestyle (1:01.83) for the Corvallis boys. Both were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:18.47) along with Massimo Palmiero and Luca Ciannelli.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: CV girls stay tied atop conference standings with win at Woodburn

Gabby Bland had 27 points Monday to lead Crescent Valley in a 72-40 win at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette girls basketball game. Haley Bland added 10 points and Kelsey Bottaro, Molly Campbell and Nicole Huang eight apiece for the top-ranked Raiders, who stayed tied atop the conference standings with No. 10 Corvallis, No. 3 Silverton and West Albany.
WOODBURN, OR
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley

Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
CORVALLIS, OR
750thegame.com

Beavers signee Aiden Chiles looks good in All-American Bowl

Dante Moore got all of the headlines with his four touchdown passes as the East beat the West 55-17, but Oregon State commit Aiden Chiles looked good as well in his time under center. Chiles was elusive in the pocket and made a high-level touchdown pass of his own as...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain

Oregon State Hospital largely passed its latest federal inspection but fell short of requirements for cleanliness, food storage and safety and following up on patient grievances, inspectors said in a report.  The 39-page December report, which the Capital Chronicle obtained in a records request, was part of a follow-up to serious violations found earlier in […] The post Oregon State Hospital largely passed recent inspection but violations remain appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret

Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family

UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
ELMIRA, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

36-year-old Lane County man dies in state prison

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Edward Paul Dungan, died the evening of January 8, 2023, DOC reported. Dungan was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man

A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to crash, arrest

EUGENE, Ore. – A man is in police custody Monday after leading police on an early morning vehicle chase through the city, according to Eugene Police Department. EPD said the incident began at about 5:16 a.m. on January 9 when an officer in his patrol vehicle was nearly struck by a pick-up truck that police said was driving recklessly on west Sixth Avenue. EPD said the officer went after the truck, but when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle the driver refused to stop and sped north on Highway 99. EPD said the truck passed another officer near Highway 99 and Prairie Road. Police said both officers agreed the operator of the truck was driving recklessly and posed a risk to the public, and initiated a pursuit.
EUGENE, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Woman Reportedly Shot By Parolee Sues Oregon Youth Authority For Carelessness

Woman Reportedly Shot: A lady who was reportedly shot by a juvenile on parole has filed a lawsuit against the state’s juvenile detention system. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, claims that in July 2020, Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, was given parole by the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its workers, despite Trujillo-Torres’ history of aggressive and disruptive behavior both in detention and outside of it.
MARION COUNTY, OR

