ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia fight start time: Live stream, PPV price, how to watch, Showtime Boxing

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Oscar De La Hoya trolled for ‘ab implants’ in wrong PPV date error

Oscar De La Hoya has been under the knife for abdominal implants, according to some witnessing a video of the promoter over the weekend. De La Hoya addressed his followers in an open shirt ahead of a vast spring battle between two of the world’s best lightweights. However, De...
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen Jackson Explains Heated Confrontation At Gervonta Davis Fight

A video of Meek and Gary Russell Jr. exchanging words surfaced, but Jackson is seen getting heated as well after his wife was being crowded. Before Gervonta Davis took on Hector Garcia, there was a bit of a spat in the audience. Tank reigned victorious in the anticipated bout, but ahead of the fight, footage of an altercation involving Wallo, Meek Mill, Gary Russell Jr., and Stephen Jackson made the rounds on social media. This week, Jackson also explains his participation, revealing that he was trying to protect his wife from people pushing in the crowd.
FanSided

Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills

Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy