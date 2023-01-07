ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brian Windhorst Throws Fellow Media Members Under The Bus For Snubbing Joel Embiid In MVP And All-Star Game Voting

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tBvl_0k6zHI4O00

Brian Windhorst sheds light on why Joel Embiid is constantly overlooking in MVP and All-Star voting.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Joel Embiid has been really close to winning the NBA MVP award in the past two seasons, finishing second in the voting, right behind the winner, Nikola Jokic. The Serbian big man has impressed the league with his performances in the past two campaigns.

Embiid has also been great for the Philadelphia 76ers, but he's always fallen short against Jokic, who is considered the best center in the league. These bad experiences prompted Embiid to claim he was done with the MVP race , although he keeps being mentioned among the best players in the league.

Now that the 2023 All-Star Game is coming and fans have already started voting for the players they want to see in the big match, Embiid's name has been brought up, as he appears to be a lock to start in the frontcourt of his team. This could be a problem considering all the players that would be part of the game, and one NBA insider believes Embiid could be rejected by media voters.

Joel Embiid Isn't The Favorite Player Of Many NBA Media Members

Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently touched on this, saying that media voters dislike Embiid, which is why he hasn't been able to win the MVP trophy. During the most recent edition of The Hoop Collective, he was joined by Tim Bomptens and Tim MacMahon.

At some point, they discussed the fact that perhaps four players would have a chance to start in the frontcourt: Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Bomptens and MacMahon claimed that Tatum would be the fourth player on this list, Windhorst claimed that the media voters would go with Embiid, as they don't like the Cameroonian-born player (9:41 mark).

"Tatum is popular. The media voters like Tatum, and have been impressed with his season at this point."

"The media voters do not like Joel Embiid. Excuse me, sir. The media voters do not like Joel Embiid."

After his guests tried to bring the facts, Windhorst doubled down on his comments, saying that media voters want to act innocent for the fans, but they don't like Embiid and whenever they have the chance to do so, they would 'bury' the Sixers superstar in voting.

This is a serious allegation, but it could also explain some things about Joel. Embiid has stated that he's done with the MVP race and it doesn't seem like something will change his mind, at least this campaign.

Right now, he's sidelined, which certainly hurts his chances of competing for the trophy. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo keep playing and presenting their credentials to win the longed-for award.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James loses his mind over Bronny James’ wild in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after his son, Bronny James, replicated his iconic high school dunk during a Sierra Canyon game. On Friday against Chaminade, Bronny had a clear path to the basket and decided to pull off an “Eastbay Funk Dunk.” As he jumped to the basket, he let the ball go through his legs before throwing down the ball hard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy