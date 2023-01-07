ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

YES! patrols Ybor City offering help to businesses and patrons

TAMPA, Fla. — In the historic district of Ybor City, a group of volunteers in yellow shirts patrol the streets looking for any signs of a crime or something that needs to be cleaned up. The group is called YES! Also known as the Ybor Environmental Services. Yes! was...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'

TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

New COVID-19 omicron subvariant spreads rapidly across the country

TAMPA, Fla. - A new COVID-19 omicron subvariant, known as XBB.1.5, is spreading rapidly across the United States. "We saw it first in December, it was only two percent of cases, but it quickly rose, and it’s causing like 25% of cases per the CDC at the beginning of January," said Dr. Antonio Luis, a private practice internal medicine specialist in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

County fair is Super Bowl for Manatee 4-H student

PALMETTO, Fla. — Maverick the steer likes a clean coat and the cool off that comes with a wash down. Steer Sale Jan. 14, 1 p.m. 4-H students spend months raising animals for fair competitions; it's their Super Bowl. Manatee County 4-H'er Mason Huttinger shampoos and blow-dries his steet...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

'Bright Futures' now attainable for more high school seniors

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This year’s senior class now has new options when it comes to fulfilling their Bright Futures requirements. Instead of the previously required 100 volunteer hours needed to attain Bright Future’s Florida Academic Scholar standing, students may now submit 100 paid work hours instead. This highest-level Bright Futures ranking would allow students to get 100% of their state college tuition paid for, if attending school in Florida.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando News Briefs

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled “Girl talk: Urologic Conditions in Women” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Graduate Medical Education Conference Center, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, (one-story building), on the hospital's campus. Dr. Anisleidy Fombona,...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco Schools’ restroom use updated

Pasco County Schools will be making a change in its practices regarding restroom use by students on the district’s campuses. Superintendent Kurt Browning announced, at the Pasco County School Board’s Jan. 3 meeting, a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th circuit is prompting the district to change its practice regarding student restroom use.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Bradenton elementary school receives $10K music program grant

BRADENTON, Fla. — Robert H. Prine Elementary School in Bradenton was selected to receive a $10,000 grant as part of “AXS TV’s Band Together for Music Education” — a new initiative connecting AXS TV with affiliates, local communities, and schools to support vital music education programs benefiting students.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa

I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
TAMPA, FL

