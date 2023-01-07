Read full article on original website
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
Bay News 9
YES! patrols Ybor City offering help to businesses and patrons
TAMPA, Fla. — In the historic district of Ybor City, a group of volunteers in yellow shirts patrol the streets looking for any signs of a crime or something that needs to be cleaned up. The group is called YES! Also known as the Ybor Environmental Services. Yes! was...
Bay News 9
First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'
TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
fox13news.com
New COVID-19 omicron subvariant spreads rapidly across the country
TAMPA, Fla. - A new COVID-19 omicron subvariant, known as XBB.1.5, is spreading rapidly across the United States. "We saw it first in December, it was only two percent of cases, but it quickly rose, and it’s causing like 25% of cases per the CDC at the beginning of January," said Dr. Antonio Luis, a private practice internal medicine specialist in Pinellas County.
Bay News 9
County fair is Super Bowl for Manatee 4-H student
PALMETTO, Fla. — Maverick the steer likes a clean coat and the cool off that comes with a wash down. Steer Sale Jan. 14, 1 p.m. 4-H students spend months raising animals for fair competitions; it's their Super Bowl. Manatee County 4-H'er Mason Huttinger shampoos and blow-dries his steet...
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
Bay News 9
'Bright Futures' now attainable for more high school seniors
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This year’s senior class now has new options when it comes to fulfilling their Bright Futures requirements. Instead of the previously required 100 volunteer hours needed to attain Bright Future’s Florida Academic Scholar standing, students may now submit 100 paid work hours instead. This highest-level Bright Futures ranking would allow students to get 100% of their state college tuition paid for, if attending school in Florida.
Pasco County schools updating bathroom policies, parents concerned
Concern from some in Pasco County tonight after the school board recently announced changes to its school bathroom policies.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando News Briefs
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled “Girl talk: Urologic Conditions in Women” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Graduate Medical Education Conference Center, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, (one-story building), on the hospital's campus. Dr. Anisleidy Fombona,...
Riverview nurses rally behind one of their own after a life-changing accident
ER trauma nurse Kate Bergoch is used to caring for others, but now she is relying on the nursing community to care for her after a serious car accident in December.
usf.edu
How Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will celebrate 75 years and its famed mermaids
Florida was once known for its roadside attractions such as Six-Gun Territory in Ocala, which featured shootouts at high noon on its dusty main drag. Winter Haven also had Cypress Gardens, known for water-ski shows and young women dressed in floral-colored southern belle costumes. Many of them went by the...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco Schools’ restroom use updated
Pasco County Schools will be making a change in its practices regarding restroom use by students on the district’s campuses. Superintendent Kurt Browning announced, at the Pasco County School Board’s Jan. 3 meeting, a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th circuit is prompting the district to change its practice regarding student restroom use.
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
Bay News 9
Bradenton elementary school receives $10K music program grant
BRADENTON, Fla. — Robert H. Prine Elementary School in Bradenton was selected to receive a $10,000 grant as part of “AXS TV’s Band Together for Music Education” — a new initiative connecting AXS TV with affiliates, local communities, and schools to support vital music education programs benefiting students.
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
Dog left abandoned in crate near Humane Society of Tampa Bay
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said someone left a dog in a crate on the side of the road. The dog had no access to food or water.
Bay News 9
'I could not be happier': Auburndale High teacher shares passion for theater with students
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Harmony Bordinaro said teaching theater and dance at Auburndale High School is her dream job. Bordinaro, who is in charge of productions at the school, loves inspiring students to be creative, leading them in the classroom and after school. What You Need To Know. Harmony Bordinaro...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
