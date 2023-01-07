ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints unveil never-before-seen uniform combination for their regular season finale

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJ0oP_0k6zGj1m00

Gather around, sickos. The New Orleans Saints unveiled the strangest uniform combination they’ll wear all year for their season finale with the Carolina Panthers. They’ll hit the field on Sunday wearing their black home jerseys with, well, white pants. It’s a completely mismatched look. An eyesore. An abomination. You get the idea.

These white pants were introduced a few years ago to tide fans over between games in which the Saints wore their white-and-gold “Color Rush” uniforms. And they’re a clean look when paired with the matching white away jerseys. But bundling them together like this with the clashing black home threads is certainly a choice that someone could make.

But, hey. Maybe it can distract the Panthers often enough to help the Saints win on Sunday. If you’re curious, here is the record the Saints have achieved in each of their different uniform combinations dating back to 2006:

  1. “Black and Gold” throwbacks: 3-1 (.750)
  2. White jerseys, white pants: 11-4 (.733)
  3. Black jerseys, gold pants: 24-15 (.615)
  4. White jerseys, black pants: 42-27 (.609)
  5. White jerseys, gold pants: 37-25 (.597)
  6. Black jerseys, black pants: 49-36 (.576)
  7. “Color Rush” alternates: 9-7 (.563)

Comments / 24

Related
atozsports.com

Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up

Injuries punched the New Orleans Saints all season long in 2022. Even in a meaningless matchup in Week 18, they suffered a massive loss. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered another injury. He missed much of the season due to a foot/toe injury. Now, his other foot has taken a blow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list

Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Stetson Bennett’s age sparks huge debate on Twitter

Stetson Bennett is not your typical college football senior, at age 25. So when the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback started out hot in the CFP National Championship, many fans felt compelled to debate his age on Twitter. Many fans poked fun at Bennett’s relatively advanced age, while others claimed his maturity...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Demands Trade

The National Football League regular season has just ended, and the seasons for many teams are officially over. Teams that underperformed are in the midst of analyzing their coaching staffs moving forward to see if that is who they believe will lead them to better places next season.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate

The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Washington Commanders: 3 biggest disappointments from 2022 NFL season

At points during the 2022 NFL season, the Washington Commanders looked like they would return to the playoffs. Heading into December, they were 7-5 and had won six of their last seven, including a massive upset over the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. They weren’t one of the league’s elite teams, but they were playing well enough to make the playoffs.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Football World Furious With National Title Game Photo

Ahead of tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in California, a photo has been going viral that has fans absolutely fuming. College football insider Josh Pate took to Twitter this morning to reveal a "Tailgating Prohibited" sign placed outside of SoFi Stadium. It was reported over the weekend that tailgating would not be allowed for the game, but chances are not everyone got the memo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’

One retired ex-NBA forward came on down this week to great success. Former New York Knick Jared Jeffries appeared as a contestant on an episode of the popular CBS daytime game show “The Price Is Right” that aired on Monday. Jeffries found himself as the proud owner of a brand-new car after winning at the... The post Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions fans trying to 'deter' Panthers, other teams from hiring OC Ben Johnson

If and when Ben Johnson interviews with the Carolina Panthers, he might have a few things to clear up. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is one of eight known candidates for Carolina’s head-coaching job. As first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Monday, the Panthers have placed a request to speak with the popular play caller about their opening.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy