Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity
Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa. Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals. Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir. "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
Ukiah woman dies in Sonoma County flood waters
A Ukiah woman has died after her car flooded on Trenton-Healdsburg Road in Forestville, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday morning. The body of Daphne Fontino, 43, was recovered from a vehicle at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 after a nearly 24-hour search for an individual who called about flood water entering their car on Trenton-Healdsburg Road.
North Bay counties declare emergencies as price of storm damage soars
As we get a clearer picture of the extent of damage from the recent storms, both Sonoma and Marin counties have declared local emergencies.
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
Want to fight climate change? The answer lies in local food.
If Sonoma County focused agricultural production more for local markets, growing more of what we eat, we’d decrease dependence on imports. The climate change concerned sense our food system affects the environment. Recognized are the advantages of a more localized food system, particularly since it emits far less greenhouse gases. Sonoma County residents seem particularly keen. We have amazing natural assets and local operations.
Nearly 8,000 Customers in Sonoma County Without Power Due to Storm Damage
Weather-related power outages are still impacting parts of Sonoma County. About 7900 homes and businesses in west county are without power this morning. Some residents in the area have been without electricity for a week now. PG&E doesn’t have an estimate for when power will be restored, saying repairs still might take days in some areas. The utility is providing power to about 63-hundred Sonoma and Humboldt County residents with large-scale temporary generators. The nonprofit Russian River Alliance is also buying generators for Guerneville residents in need.
Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County
SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding. But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know. It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
How Sonoma County is braving severe storms
While the Russian River isn’t expected to overflow, the work to repair damaged infrastructure continues in Sonoma County. Many were left without power due to recent storms.
New year, new park for Petaluma
The Petaluma River Park Foundation (PRPF) is building a 24-acre waterfront park in the heart of Petaluma—a park that meets our vital need for shared space that connects people, art and nature. The group just received a $1.4 million planning grant from State Coastal Conservancy to support the community...
Ukiah Woman Found Deceased in Vehicle Swept Away by Sonoma County Floodwaters
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 10:08 am, Dispatch received a 911 call from CHP that a car was stuck in flood waters in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, Forestville. The caller reported there was water in the car, then the line disconnected. Dispatch immediately tried to call back several times with no response. The Marine Unit, Henry 1 helicopter, CHP Helicopter, several deputies, and Sonoma County Fire District Swift Water Rescue personnel all responded to the scene to search for the car and driver. They searched until sunset when the search became too dangerous to continue in the dark. They did not find the car or driver.
A New Year’s resolution for Sebastopol and beyond: Get outside!
There's a celebratory feeling about setting goals on New Year's that doesn't exist at other times of the year. It's about happiness and new beginnings. Making resolutions with your children can be fun and exciting, a time for growth and change, and an opportunity for family connection. Talk about resolutions in a positive way; reflecting on the strengths of last year while being reasonable in what you can accomplish as a family.
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 17 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
Weather Related Rescues Made in Windsor and Petaluma
Six drivers are okay after first responders rescued them from standing floodwater on roads near Windsor. The rescues happened in two different areas on Monday morning. Authorities say, in each case, the drivers had driven past a road closure sign. The Petaluma Fire Department also reported making at least six weather-related rescues on Monday. The city closed eight roads during the morning rush hour.
Sonoma County, Dry Creek tribe poised to extend agreement banning casinos near Petaluma for another decade
A longstanding agreement between Sonoma County and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians is poised to be extended another decade, preventing the tribe from building a casino near Petaluma’s southern border until at least 2035. “We have come a long way in our intergovernmental relationships and this...
Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather
Some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather.
Modern Santa Rosa Farmhouse with Stunning Views Just Hit the Market
Much of contemporary architecture revolves around the concept of “living lightly on the land,” making new dwellings blend more seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and designing homes in such a way that nature can be brought inside via large windows and sliding glass doors while compelling the homeowner to step outside.
Our forecast for Bodega Bay in 2023? Windy with a chance of chowder
A new year, yes, 2023! What a year 2022 was for Bodega Bay. We crept slowly out of COVID even though it kept trying to ruin the festivities of life. We consolidated our beloved Bodega Bay Fire with Sonoma County Fire, gaining a larger, more financially stable one with additional staff and life-saving equipment.
Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek
VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
6 schools in Sonoma County closed Monday due to storm: officials
UPDATE: The latest information about the school closures is listed below, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Six Sonoma County schools will be closed Monday due to the incoming storm, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) announced in a news release. Officials said six “very small” school […]
