2 dead, 3 injured in Somerset collision
SOMERSET, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday in Somerset.
At 10:24 p.m., Somerset officers responded to the scene of a head-on collision on Monticello Street.
Police officers said they found two adult men dead at the scene and three others were life-flighted out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
The driver of one of the vehicles was not injured in the collision.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
