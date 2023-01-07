ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Predicting Texas football’s next 2024 commit after 3-Star Trey Owens

Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian got their third addition to the 2024 recruiting class on Jan. 11 by landing a commitment from the big-arm three-star Cypress Cy-Fair (TX) quarterback Trey Owens. Sark and Texas both got their first quarterback commit in the 2024 class and someone that can help fill some depth in the QB room over the long term by landing Owens this week.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football connected to Ra’Shaad Samples for WR coach

All the rage surrounding the Texas football program in the last few days has to do with the looming wide receivers coaching search. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian have to replace the now-former first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion left to take the offensive coordinator position...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football has communicated with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins

One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the looming search to find the next wide receivers coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8. Marion...
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring

Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
ATHENS, GA
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant

Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

FanSided

