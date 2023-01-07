Read full article on original website
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Before inflation began driving up the cost of living two years ago, 44% of the population in Idaho’s Region 1 was struggling financially, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. United Way of North Idaho Executive Director Mark Tucker...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools Director of Behavioral Health Services, Dave Crump, said social media is changing how we define our world. “When I was growing up, a friend was somebody I knew and hung out with and we did things together," Crump explained. "Well, a friend now, that's really one of the markers of acceptance, how many friends or followers you have?”
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on N. Fairwood Drive in Spokane County. According to deputies, the adult male victim was located and treated for non life-threatening stab wounds to his shoulder/arm. He was later released and is expected to recover.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Humane Society connected more than 1,000 animals with homes last year, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. All told, 1,412 animals were adopted from KHS in 2022, development director Vicky Nelson said. That included 703 cats, 663 dogs, 20 rabbits, 12 guinea pigs, 10 rodents, three birds and a pot-bellied pig.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — School boards in Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will meet this evening to reorganize and discuss topics they'll tackle this year. The upcoming $25 million-per-year perpetual supplemental levy and the $5 million-per-year, five-year school safety and maintenance levy will be among top conversation topics when trustees of the Coeur d'Alene School Board meet at 5 p.m. in the Midtown Center Meeting Room, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
SPOKANE, Wash. — City officials are asking for community feedback on Spokane rental housing at a town hall listening session on Tuesday. The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance. Participants will also be welcome to share feedback guided by rental-related topics. Each participant who chooses to speak will have three minutes to comment.
DEER PARK, Wash. — Spokane County detectives have identified a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old Richard Purdy on Dec. 26 in Deer Park. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), detectives have developed probable cause to charge 37-year-old Gary B. Ault with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man suspected of breaking into a Deer Park home and murdering an 83-year-old man was already in police custody for a string of assaults throughout Spokane County. According to newly released court documents, 37-year-old Gary Ault broke into 83-year-old Richard Purdy's home and killed him...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
ATHOL, Idaho — The calls started coming in to Dawn Olejniczak early Tuesday morning. "Kept calling me back over and over and over again," the Athol, Idaho resident explains. The man, who she says called himself John White, told her he was with Mega Millions in Idaho and that he was waiting to deliver her prize.
Former North Idaho College wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly has been added to a list of people and entities subpoenaed by current NIC attorney Art Macomber as he investigates the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne. Most of the subpoenas, first reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press, were...
