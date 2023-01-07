ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KREM2

Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

How Spokane Public Schools addresses student mental health concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools Director of Behavioral Health Services, Dave Crump, said social media is changing how we define our world. “When I was growing up, a friend was somebody I knew and hung out with and we did things together," Crump explained. "Well, a friend now, that's really one of the markers of acceptance, how many friends or followers you have?”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Kootenai Humane Society: 1,412 animals adopted in 2022

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Humane Society connected more than 1,000 animals with homes last year, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. All told, 1,412 animals were adopted from KHS in 2022, development director Vicky Nelson said. That included 703 cats, 663 dogs, 20 rabbits, 12 guinea pigs, 10 rodents, three birds and a pot-bellied pig.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls school boards to meet tonight

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — School boards in Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will meet this evening to reorganize and discuss topics they'll tackle this year. The upcoming $25 million-per-year perpetual supplemental levy and the $5 million-per-year, five-year school safety and maintenance levy will be among top conversation topics when trustees of the Coeur d'Alene School Board meet at 5 p.m. in the Midtown Center Meeting Room, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press.
POST FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane

SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Spokane city officials asking for public feedback on rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — City officials are asking for community feedback on Spokane rental housing at a town hall listening session on Tuesday. The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance. Participants will also be welcome to share feedback guided by rental-related topics. Each participant who chooses to speak will have three minutes to comment.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
WASHINGTON STATE
