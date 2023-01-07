ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m super excited’ says Taylor Fritz as Team USA reach United Cup final

By Lynsey Thompson
 4 days ago

The US will take on Italy in the final of the inaugural team event

Team USA have secured their place in the final of the first United Cup and Taylor Fritz believes they are the tournament favourites.

This new team event incorporates 18 countries taking part in a series of mixed team-events across three cities in Australia.

Each tie is made up of two ATP and two WTA singles matches between the No.1-ranked players and No.2-ranked players of each team and one mixed doubles match. If the tie is even at 2-2 after singles, the mixed doubles match then decides the winner.

Team USA has been led by ATP players Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe and WTA stars Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys who have all played their part in reaching the final.

After originally winning their group stage against Germany and Czech Republic, the American’s fought off Great Britain in the next round before completing their run to the final with a win over Poland.

Tiafoe and Pegula had already put the US 2-0 ahead, when Fritz battled past Polish number one Hubert Hurkacz to seal their place in the final and he said afterwards he had every confidence in the team.

“It was great to get the win today to get us through. I had no doubt that if I were to lose that, the rest of the team would have come through,” said Fritz.

“I have played with Team USA a lot. I think it’s a huge advantage this time having the girls on our team because it just makes the whole team so much stronger.

“I am super excited. Going into the final and I think we have been the favourites all week”, said Fritz.

Madison Keys also went on to win her singles match, before Fritz and Pegula completed the 5-0 sweep in their mixed doubles match.

The United States will now take on Italy in the United Cup final who qualified to the semi-finals as the ‘lucky losers’ of their draw.

They defeated Greece to secure their place in the final, despite number one men’s player Matteo Berrettini getting beat by Greece ace Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Italy are led by Berrettini as well as Lorenzo Musetti from the ATP and Martina Trevisan and Lucia Bronzetti on the women’s side.

The final follows the same format of five matches and will take place on Sunday 8 January from 1pm (Aus time).

