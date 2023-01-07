ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Democrats reelect Nikema Williams as chair, regroup for next election

By Maya T. Prabhu - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WexDK_0k6zFb0B00

Nearly 300 Georgia Democrats who gathered to elect the party’s leadership Saturday had one message: There is work to be done.

The past two years have had highs and lows for state Democrats. Democrats running statewide lost nearly every race in November, just two years after helping send Joe Biden to the White House and sending Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate, flipping the seats from two Republicans.

Ossoff, addressing the crowd gathered in Atlanta, said the results, where Warnock was the only statewide Democratic candidate to win his race in the most recent election, are a “cautionary tale.”

“I’m always going to shoot straight with you, so let me say this: The outcome in November, a month before we reelected Sen. Warnock (in a runoff), should be a reality check,” he said. “We’ve achieved so much together (and) we have so much work yet to do. And I know, because we’ve done it, that we will prevail.”

Georgia Democrats overwhelmingly reelected party Chairwoman Nikema Williams, an Atlanta resident who also serves in Congress.

Williams touted the Democratic wins when asking party members to support her again.

“We are in the midst of one of the most exciting periods in our party’s history,” she said. “We quieted the naysayers by turning Georgia blue for the first time in 28 years in a presidential race, casting our 16 Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden.”

Democrats across the country have begun to look to Georgia as a blueprint for winning in conservative states, she said.

“We’re writing the playbook for states that were counted out to become battlegrounds because we know that no state is too red, no state is too blue — just like no county is too blue or too red to invest in here in Georgia,” she said.

Williams was expected to be reelected after making history four years ago when she became the first Black woman to lead the state party. She defeated Elizabeth Johnson, a Bulloch County resident who unsuccessfully ran for the 12th Congressional District in November, with a vote of 206-41.

The most competitive race was to be the party’s first vice chair. Outgoing state Rep. Matthew Wilson, a Brookhaven attorney who ran for insurance commissioner in the Democratic primary, came out on top in the four-way race. Wilson defeated James Woodall, the former president of the Georgia NAACP and a well-known civil rights activist, in a runoff.

Public relations executive Dontaye Carter and state Sen. Sheikh Rahman also were vying for the position.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 11

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp announces solar panel deal; Abrams' future; Biden's classified documents

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Chris Grant, professor of political science, Mercer University. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1....
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP

EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Governor Kemp announces new communications staff

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces new communications staff after changes and additions to office staff. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the following changes and addition to his communications office staff. Formerly serving as Deputy Director of Communications, Andrew Isenhour is continuing his service to the state as the Governor’s Director of Communications.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia elects a House Speaker in just one vote

The Georgia House of Representatives set an example of efficiency Monday its congressional counterpart could only dream of emulating. Lawmakers elected House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, to move up to speaker of the House in just a single ballot and by acclamation. Burns succeeds the late Speaker David Ralston,...
GEORGIA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

New Georgia House speaker aims to keep friends as he ascends

ATLANTA (AP) — Jon Burns has made a reputation as everyone's friend during his 18 years in the Georgia House. Now he hopes that affability will serve him as the chamber's speaker, one of the most powerful people in the state. “You get a lot more done in life,...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
counton2.com

You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
89K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy