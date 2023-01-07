ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police evict climate activists from German village slated to become a coal mine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LÜTZERATH, Germany - From the roof of a green farm building, an activist dressed in black made an obscene gesture at police forces below before scooping debris out of the gutter and hurling it toward them. "What's a...
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
US, Japan poised to agree on shift in Marine unit on Okinawa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top national security officials from the United States and Japan are expected to agree to changes in the joint defense posture this week as the two nations confront rising threats from North Korea and increasing aggressiveness from China. U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
