WATCH: North Carolina representative pulls congressman away from confrontation during House Speaker vote
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Representative Richard Hudson (R) was seen pulling a congressman away from a confrontation on the House floor Friday night before Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker in the historic post-midnight 15th ballot.
It happened as tensions were high among members of congress as they voted for the next Speaker of the House.McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
At one point, McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Republican Matt Gaetz, sitting with Lauren Boebert and other holdouts. Fingers were pointed, words exchanged and violence apparently just averted.
Republican Mike Rogers, of Alabama, approached Gaetz while shouting.
Hudson, who represents North Carolina’s 9th District — which includes the Southern Pines area and parts of Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland counties — stepped in and physically pulled Rogers back.
CSPAN shared a video showing Hudson grabbing his shoulders, putting his hand over his mouth and pulling him away.
Saturday morning, Rep. Hudson tweeted his congratulations to McCarthy.
