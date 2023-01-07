ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WATCH: North Carolina representative pulls congressman away from confrontation during House Speaker vote

By Associated Press, Chloe Rafferty
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbHwz_0k6zEUoB00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Representative Richard Hudson (R) was seen pulling a congressman away from a confrontation on the House floor Friday night before Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker in the historic post-midnight 15th ballot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnfa8_0k6zEUoB00
NC Representative Richard Hudson (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It happened as tensions were high among members of congress as they voted for the next Speaker of the House.

McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

At one point, McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Republican Matt Gaetz, sitting with Lauren Boebert and other holdouts. Fingers were pointed, words exchanged and violence apparently just averted.

Republican Mike Rogers, of Alabama, approached Gaetz while shouting.

Hudson, who represents North Carolina’s 9th District — which includes the Southern Pines area and parts of Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland counties — stepped in and physically pulled Rogers back.

  • Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and others during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MrK1_0k6zEUoB00
    (CSPAN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtWaE_0k6zEUoB00
    (CSPAN)

CSPAN shared a video showing Hudson grabbing his shoulders, putting his hand over his mouth and pulling him away.

Saturday morning, Rep. Hudson tweeted his congratulations to McCarthy.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

