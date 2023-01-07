Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Eric Dailey Talks Oklahoma State Commitment: ‘We’re Going to Have a Good Time in Stillwater’
Oklahoma State landed a big fish on Wednesday when four-star 2023 forward Eric Dailey committed to the Cowboys over Memphis and going the pro route. The ceremony was streamed on YouTube by 247Sports and included a quick interview following Dailey and his parents unveiling their OSU garb. Dailey credited relationships...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver John Paul Richardson Commits to TCU
Yet another former Cowboy is landing elsewhere in the Big 12. Former Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson announced on Wednesday that he is headed to TCU. In a tweeted statement, Richardson gave plenty of credit to Oklahoma State, his teammates and especially the fans before committing to the CFP Playoff runner-up.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Jan. 10): Pokes Land a Quarterback – One from a Big 12 School (Indirectly)
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU landed a transfer quarterback with Big 12 experience – have to think he will be the starter this fall. Here are five things to know about the young man including how he’s played in Stillwater.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey Jr. Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have secured the commitment of one of the top remaining players in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Dailey is the No. 51 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and before committing to OSU, he was the second-highest-rated uncommitted prospect left in the class.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Video: Boynton, Cowboys Recap Loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Oklahoma State basketball team fell to No. 11 Kansas State 65-57 on Tuesday in the Sunflower State. After the game, Mike Boynton, Kalib Boone and Caleb Asberry met with reporters to discuss the game. (Sorry about the audio, the acoustics weren’t great).
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. Commits to Houston
Another former Cowboy has found a home in the Big 12, at least as it will look next season. Outgoing freshman wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday that he is headed to Houston to play for the Cougars under former OSU offensive coordinator and WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen. Houston is set to join the Big 12 next season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Things to Know about New Oklahoma State Quarterback Alan Bowman
After weeks of wonder, the Cowboys have locked down an experienced quarterback for the 2023 season. Oklahoma State landed former Texas Tech and Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman on Monday afternoon. Here are five things to know about the Cowboys’ new QB. 1. He Has Won in Stillwater Before. Alan...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer
The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey to Choose among OSU, Memphis and Pro Ball
The Cowboys are in the running for one of the top uncommitted basketball prospects left in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey, a 6-foot-7 forward at IMG Academy in Florida, will choose among Oklahoma State, Memphis and going pro on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dailey is the No. 52 player in the 2023 class, making him the second-highest rated prospect who isn’t committed to a school behind only Bronny James (LeBron James’ son).
