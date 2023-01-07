ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s in North Carolina, police say

By Kathryn Hubbard
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding two larceny suspects.

Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.

Wright and Hunt are known to operate several vehicles, including an older tan Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck, a dark blue van, a small white sedan and a white Ford F-150.

Anyone who may have information related to this case is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031 or the Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here .

missy wright
3d ago

you when they found I hope they locked them up and throw away the keys Joseph was always been in trouble his whole life and I know that cuz I'm his aunt he needs to go to prison and stay there hate a thief

WBTW News13

