Mother of 14-year-old Racine teen shot over a breakup speaks out
A walking miracle, that's what the mother of a 14-year-old girl is saying after her daughter survived being shot several times in the head by her teen boyfriend.
Man found dead inside burned building near 26th and Greenfield identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) recently identified the man found dead in a building near 26th and Greenfield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, police arrest suspect
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the homicides of two teen cousins on Dec. 29. Police said the man, who is from South Milwaukee, is being referred to the district attorney's office for first-degree intentional homicide charges. Cousins Jaelen...
WISN
14-year-old girl shot in Racine by ex-boyfriend, according to prosecutors
RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old girl was flown to Children's Wisconsin Sunday after being shot in the head multiple times. Her GoFundMe page identifies her as Jazlene Jones. Now, her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend is charged with attempted homicide. Prosecutors say he shot the girl because she wanted to break up with him.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate death of 20-year-old woman in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman late Sunday night in the Walker's Point neighborhood. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. near South Third and Mineral streets. Family identified the woman who died as Neimah Jones. Milwaukee police initially said this was a fatal...
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
A suspect was arrested in connection to a South Milwaukee double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint
RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
wlip.com
Police Name Suspect In New Year’s Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Racine police have named a suspect in a New Year’s shooting that left two people dead. Abdullah Rashada is a suspect and wanted for questioning in the shooting at Rerun’s Lounge on Washington Avenue. Police responded around 2:30 AM January 1st to what they described...
wtmj.com
Speeding Milwaukee driver dies in crash with 2 children, 2 adults in car
MILWAUKEE — Five people, including two children, were inside a speeding car that crashed into on the northbound lane of N 35th St, claiming the driver’s life early on Tuesday. As reported by TMJ4, the late driver has been identified as a 23-year-old Milwaukee resident. Her name hasn’t...
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank near 26th and Wisconsin
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's body found in burned car, family grieves a year later
MILWAUKEE - Monday, Jan. 9 marked one year since Jenna Reichartz, 21, was found dead inside a car after a crash near 76th and Green Tree. Reichartz's car caught on fire after the crash. Her body wasn't found until hours later by a worker at the tow lot. She was in the backseat.
WISN
Woman struck after getting off bus dies, family says
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver last month died on Saturday, her family told WISN 12 News. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 22 at West Fond du Lac Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. Police said Bianca Coleman, 34, turned herself...
WISN
Cases dismissed 'weekly' in Milwaukee County, witnesses not testifying
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News Investigates first reported on the signaturebond release of accused shooter Lemont Siller last week. Siller is one of five people charged in a shooting on Water Street and Juneau Avenue that left 17 people shot in Milwaukee after a Bucks playoff game last May.
WISN
Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Girl shot multiple times in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — A girl is in serious condition after she was shot multiple times in Racine. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, Police were called to the scene near 21st Street and S. Memorial Drive around 11:40 am on Sunday, January 8. The victim, who is described as a juvenile girl, was then transported to hospital in Racine and later airlifted to Milwaukee.
WISN
Exclusive: Milwaukee family rejects police account of man's death and officer shot
MILWAUKEE — The family of 43-year-old DeShaunte Adams is demanding justice and accountability following the death of the father of four in August following gunfire with officers. "When they went to turn him over, the gun went off and shot the police, lies," Sharon Webb told WISN 12 News...
WISN
No charges filed in connection with jail suicide death of Brieon Green
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District's Attorney's Office will file no charges against the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office related to the suicide death of Brieon Green. Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested Green in June for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. Green was later found dead...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating a fatal shooting near 38th & Morgan
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called near 38th Street and Morgan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The office told WISN 12 News there was a male victim, and they are treating the case as a homicide. The Milwaukee Police Department later confirmed that it was a fatal...
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
