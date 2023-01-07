RACINE, Wis. — A girl is in serious condition after she was shot multiple times in Racine. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, Police were called to the scene near 21st Street and S. Memorial Drive around 11:40 am on Sunday, January 8. The victim, who is described as a juvenile girl, was then transported to hospital in Racine and later airlifted to Milwaukee.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO