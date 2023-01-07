ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, police arrest suspect

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the homicides of two teen cousins on Dec. 29. Police said the man, who is from South Milwaukee, is being referred to the district attorney's office for first-degree intentional homicide charges. Cousins Jaelen...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint

RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Police Name Suspect In New Year’s Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Racine police have named a suspect in a New Year’s shooting that left two people dead. Abdullah Rashada is a suspect and wanted for questioning in the shooting at Rerun’s Lounge on Washington Avenue. Police responded around 2:30 AM January 1st to what they described...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Woman struck after getting off bus dies, family says

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver last month died on Saturday, her family told WISN 12 News. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 22 at West Fond du Lac Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. Police said Bianca Coleman, 34, turned herself...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WISN

No charges filed in connection with jail suicide death of Brieon Green

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District's Attorney's Office will file no charges against the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office related to the suicide death of Brieon Green. Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested Green in June for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. Green was later found dead...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating a fatal shooting near 38th & Morgan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called near 38th Street and Morgan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The office told WISN 12 News there was a male victim, and they are treating the case as a homicide. The Milwaukee Police Department later confirmed that it was a fatal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion

ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
ZION, IL

