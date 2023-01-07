Despite what some commissioners may have suggested, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has no plans to ban gas stoves, chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric said Wednesday. "Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards," he said. "But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so." President Biden "does not support banning gas stoves," White House spokesman Michael Kikukawa added on Wednesday. The safety commission "is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO