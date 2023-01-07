Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL 8th-grade volleyball wins in three sets over Ridgeview
COLFAX – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-17, 13-25, 25-22 over Ridgeview on Tuesday. Hallee Johnson had three aces and three kills for PBL (3-0) while Kylie Rust had three aces and two kills and Maddi DeOrnellas had three kills. Ava Masco had two aces while Taylor Cole had two kills and one ace.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS Middle School volleyball teams defeat Cissna Park
CISSNA PARK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth- and seventh-grade volleyball teams each earned a win on Tuesday against Cissna Park. The GCMS seventh-grade team won 15-25, 26-24, 25-11 as Bailey Bunting had seven kills, two blocks and three aces, Demi McCullough had four kills and one block and Claire Donovan had six aces. Kenleigh Friday had eight assists while Brecke Barnard had five assists and three digs.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS JV boys basketball wins 50-37 over El Paso-Gridley
EL PASO – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity boys basketball team won 50-37 over El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday. The Falcons outscored EPG 17-4 in the first quarter as Austin Kasper scored nine points during the quarter while Easton Stroh had four points and Ryker Grauer and Matt Allen each had two points.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL 7th-grade volleyball defeats Ridgeview
COLFAX – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 19-25, 25-13, 26-24 over Ridgeview on Tuesday. Mackenzie Garrelts had five kills and two aces while Ellie Dirks, Addison Quinn, Ella Strebeck, and Shelby Sample each had two kills. Quinn and Sample also had two aces. In a 26-24, 25-22 loss...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL girls basketball loses 48-47 to Pontiac
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 48-47 to Pontiac on Monday. The Panthers (8-9, 1-2 Illini Prairie Conference) outscored Pontiac 14-8 in the fourth quarter. They trailed 42-40 before Leah Eyre made a pair of free throws to tie the game with 1:56 left in the...
fordcountychronicle.com
Three GCMS/Fisher wrestlers place at Princeton
PRINCETON — The Lyle King/Princeton Invitational Tournament is one of the toughest Class 1A wrestling tournaments in the state, if not the toughest. If it is the toughest, Aiden Sancken, who finished second at 195 pounds, must feel pretty good right now. So should fellow Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestlers Shawn Schlickman and Carson Maxey, who both finished seventh at 120 and 145 pounds respectively.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS 8th-grade volleyball defeats Iroquois West 25-4, 25-5
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-4, 25-5 over Iroquois West on Monday. Maci Lindelof had 12 aces for GCMS while Kate McCall had six aces and three kills, Avery Hyatt had three aces, one kill and one assist and Londyn Roderick had five assists.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS/Fisher wrestling wins 60-15 over St. Thomas More
FISHER – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won 60-15 over St. Thomas More on Tuesday. Aiden Sancken won via 5:23 pinfall at 220 pounds while Carson Maxey earned a win via a 1:18 pinfall at 145 pounds. Gage Martin (106 pounds), Justice Mulligan (113), Ben Thompson (120),...
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Park District to offer bus trip to Cubs/Cardinals game
PAXTON — The Paxton Park District is offering a bus trip to a Chicago Cubs/St. Louis Cardinals game this upcoming summer. The park district’s board of commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 10, voted to authorize Recreation Director Cody Evans to spend up to $5,000 on tickets and $4,000 for a bus to the Cubs/Cardinals game at Wrigley Field on Saturday, July 22.
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Judy Reynolds
Judy A. Reynolds, 76, of Fisher peacefully passed away at 8:05 am Saturday January 7, 2023 at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 11:00am – 1:00 pm Saturday January 14, 2023 at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Her Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Michael Rutledge
Michael Troy Rutledge, 53, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 3:39 pm Sunday January 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 am Thursday January 12, 2023 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 am. Private family burial will be at a later date in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
fordcountychronicle.com
Hustedt Jewelers to be torn down soon; no decision yet on rebuilding it
GIBSON CITY — Hustedt Jewelers said Wednesday that demolition of its jewelry store in downtown Gibson City would begin soon followed by a decision on whether to rebuild it. The jewelry store at 113 N. Sangamon Ave. has been closed since last Independence Day, when it sustained extensive damage in a fire that started at the bar next door.
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Larry E. Knilands
PIPER CITY — Larry E. Knilands, 81, of Piper City, formerly of Roberts and Thawville, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Cremation rites were accorded by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton man arrested in Rantoul burglary
RANTOUL — A Paxton man with a pending felony burglary case in Ford County was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10, for an alleged burglary in Rantoul. Chad A. Minnick, 39, was arrested by Rantoul investigators around 4:30 p.m. on felony charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools, a news release from the Rantoul Police Department said.
fordcountychronicle.com
Ford County’s new sheriff establishes K-9 program
PAXTON — Chad Johnson is already making good on one of his campaign pledges — to work to curb drug abuse in Ford County if elected sheriff — barely a month removed from being sworn in to his first four-year term. Johnson has established a K-9 officer...
fordcountychronicle.com
Ford County Board opposes ban of assault weapons in Illinois
PAXTON — The Ford County Board voted 9-1 Monday night to approve a resolution opposing any legislation that would ban the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. Earlier Monday night, the Illinois Senate approved a bill to ban semiautomatic weapons that differed slightly from a recent House-passed...
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for DUI, suspended license, warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Tristan J. Hauersperger, 20, of Paxton, was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday, Jan. 9, after Paxton police located him in the 300 block of East Franklin Street while performing a welfare check around 7:49 a.m.
Comments / 0