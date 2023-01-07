ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

MCTXSheriff Completes Large Human Trafficking Operation

MCTXSheriff Completes Large Human Trafficking Operation. On January 4 and 5, 2023, members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit completed an operation regarding Human Trafficking and “Buyers of Illicit Sex” in the central Montgomery County area. As a result of this operation, thirty male…
Texas county LEOs use grant to equip officers with BolaWrap

TEMPE, Ariz. — Wrap Technologies, Inc. announced the full deployment of BolaWrap 150 remote restraint devices to officers in Montgomery County, Texas on Tuesday. According to the company’s press release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, all five Montgomery County Constable Offices and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office will now be fully equipped with the new BolaWrap 150. The new equipment was funded through a grant awarded by the Court of Commissioners of Montgomery County.
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight

HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
18-wheeler crash shuts down I-45 SB in Montgomery County

Southbound lanes of I-45 were shut down in Montgomery County on Monday morning following a crash involving two 18-wheelers. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Shepard Hill Road, just one mile south of the county line with Walker County. North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire crews responded to…
