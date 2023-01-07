TEMPE, Ariz. — Wrap Technologies, Inc. announced the full deployment of BolaWrap 150 remote restraint devices to officers in Montgomery County, Texas on Tuesday. According to the company’s press release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, all five Montgomery County Constable Offices and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office will now be fully equipped with the new BolaWrap 150. The new equipment was funded through a grant awarded by the Court of Commissioners of Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO