mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Completes Large Human Trafficking Operation
MCTXSheriff Completes Large Human Trafficking Operation. On January 4 and 5, 2023, members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit completed an operation regarding Human Trafficking and “Buyers of Illicit Sex” in the central Montgomery County area. As a result of this operation, thirty male…
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
mocomotive.com
Texas county LEOs use grant to equip officers with BolaWrap
TEMPE, Ariz. — Wrap Technologies, Inc. announced the full deployment of BolaWrap 150 remote restraint devices to officers in Montgomery County, Texas on Tuesday. According to the company’s press release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, all five Montgomery County Constable Offices and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office will now be fully equipped with the new BolaWrap 150. The new equipment was funded through a grant awarded by the Court of Commissioners of Montgomery County.
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight
HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
Woman found dead in NW Harris County home during welfare check, sheriff's office says
Deputies were responding to a welfare check call when they found a woman dead in the home. Details surrounding her death are still unknown.
Confusion among hospital staff over child's death led to parents being detained, deputies say
The 2-month-old is now believed to have died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, according to investigators.
mocomotive.com
Crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-45 southbound at Shepherd Hill near Montgomery County, DPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A crash involving two 18-wheelers has shut down I-45 southbound at Shepherd Hill near Montgomery County Monday, the authorities with the Department of Public Safety said. Officials with North Montgomery County Fire Department and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a double 18-wheeler crash on…
fox26houston.com
Parents of 3-year-old killed by suspected DUI driver in Spring speak out
HOUSTON - The parents of a 3-year-old boy killed by an alleged drunk driver spoke exclusively for the first time since that tragic accident. "I was a stay-at-home mom, and I'm just holding on to his smile, the way he would hug me and say I love you," said Chelsie Garnello.
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
mocomotive.com
18-wheeler crash shuts down I-45 SB in Montgomery County
Southbound lanes of I-45 were shut down in Montgomery County on Monday morning following a crash involving two 18-wheelers. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Shepard Hill Road, just one mile south of the county line with Walker County. North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire crews responded to…
fox26houston.com
13-year-old girl kidnapped, threatened at gunpoint; suspect arrested by Harris Co. Constables
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 13-year-old girl is safe after authorities arrested a man accused of aggravated kidnapping. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said they responded to the 16900 block of Northchase Drive in reference to a tip that a 13-year-old girl was possibly at the location with an older male.
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Mother of taqueria suspect killed by customer in self-defense speaks out
HOUSTON - In an ominous phone call Thursday morning, hours before the robbery at El Ranchito on South Gessner in southwest Houston that would end his life, 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington promised his mother, Corine Goodman, he would do better. "Thursday morning was the last time he called me. He...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
17-year-old suspect's arrest 2 months after driver killed is 'bittersweet,' victim's girlfriend says
Court records show the 17-year-old has been released from jail on a $50,000 bond. New details show how a cellphone left in a stolen Jeep led investigators to the suspect.
Police: Award-winning Texas teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston-area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
mocomotive.com
Woman dead after vehicle crashes during chase in Montgomery County, deputies say
A woman was killed late Thursday when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase, officials said. Mandy Norris, 52, of Willis, was pronounced dead shortly after crashing a vehicle into a tree near the 13400 block of Rogers Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
17-year-old charged in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 20-year-old
CYPRESS, Texas — As KHOU 11 first reported Sunday, an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash late last year, according to sources. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the driver who crashed into the car being driven by Caleb Rickenbacher, 20, was arrested Sunday.
Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says
Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.
12newsnow.com
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday for paying a teenage hitman to murder his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Fratta...
