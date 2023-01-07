Inmate released from Monterey County Jail in stolen jail clothing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said an inmate was released from jail Saturday morning with stolen jail clothing.

The inmate was last seen on North Main and Laurel in Salinas around 10 a.m. The sheriff's office said he appears to have stolen a stripped Monterey County inmate jail shirt.

Deputies say he is not a threat to the public and is not armed. Police are looking for him to recover the jail property.

Deputies say you should call 911 if you spot him.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they would look into how he kept possession of the clothing upon his release.

