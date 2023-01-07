ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Inmate released from Monterey County Jail in stolen jail clothing

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said an inmate was released from jail Saturday morning with stolen jail clothing.

The inmate was last seen on North Main and Laurel in Salinas around 10 a.m. The sheriff's office said he appears to have stolen a stripped Monterey County inmate jail shirt.

Deputies say he is not a threat to the public and is not armed. Police are looking for him to recover the jail property.

Deputies say you should call 911 if you spot him.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they would look into how he kept possession of the clothing upon his release.

Comments / 14

Carol Vasquez
4d ago

How was he even let out with out changing ?seems like it was the guards fault ,by letting him out in the first place. I’m sure they don’t need them back .

Reply
6
Jacki Smyth
3d ago

Omg with everything going on in our world today this is what you choose to report on. Leave the dude alone and let’s talk about something that matters

Reply
2
Connie Marquez
3d ago

so when he was released no one noticed? Really?? this was not news worthy.

Reply
5
